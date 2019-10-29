See Message
Sofia Richie Shaded By Fans After Insensitive ‘Santa Ana Winds’ Comment Amid CA Fire Crisis

Sofia Richie
Some of Sofia Richie’s fan base weren’t thrilled with her when she seemingly blamed her messy hair on the California fire crisis that is getting worse each day.

Oops! Sofia Richie, 21, may have meant no harm in her latest set of Instagram photos posted on Oct. 28, but fans are not happy with her. In the pics, she struck a couple of poses in a white t-shirt, gold pants and black heels in a sunlit area. The burgeoning model was surrounded by shrubbery while she showed off her unique ensemble for her 5.8 million followers, many of whom loved what she was rocking. “Actual angel,” one fan wrote in the comments section. All looked to be going well with Sofia’s share…until some took note of its caption, which left them in total shock!

Sofia wrote, “Santa Ana Winds – messy bun,” in relation to her hair not looking prim and proper. This was not a good look in some of her followers eyes, as winds from that area may have been heading to Southern California during the night of Oct. 29, which would make the dangerous wildfires already happening in that area even more unmanageable. The crisis, which continues to get worse each day, has destroyed thousands of structures and claimed the lives of many in a short amount of time.

Sofia’s fans went off in the comments section. “200,000 people evacuated and 2 million people without power, but okay go ahead and flex??” one wrote. “Could you be anymore insensitive?” Another was quick to remind Sofia of the devastation going on. “And fires. Don’t forget the fires,” they chimed in.

Santa Ana winds- messy bun 🙆🏼‍♀️

Sofia Richie

Despite her seemingly insensitive caption, Scott Disick‘s ladylove is fully aware of the crisis that is going on in her home state, though. She, along with other celebs, like Cassie, 33, shared scary videos on their Instagram stories after a wind-driven brushfire ran up a hillside in the exclusive enclave of Pacific Palisades on Oct. 21.

This is not the first time that the residents of California have been victims to terrifying wildfires. It also happened in 2018 when the Woolsey Fire forced many members of the KarJenner family to evacuate their property. They later spoke about the devastation while accepting a People’s Choice Award in November. “As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved, and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines,” Kim Kardashian, 39, said while on stage. So far, none of the KarJenners have had to evacuate this time around.