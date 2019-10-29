Simon Cowell Shows Off Slim Figure In Half-Unbuttoned Shirt After 20 Lb. Weight Loss

Looking good, Simon Cowell. After shedding some serious weight, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ star flaunted his fit frame – and his hairy chest! – while on the red carpet in London!

Simon Cowell certainly had a reason to be proud while attending the Pride of Britain Awards on Oct. 29. The 60-year-old American Idol icon recently dropped 20-pounds following a change in diet, and she showed off his hard work on the red carpet in London. Arriving backstage at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Simon posed for photographs while rocking a half-unbuttoned shirt. With an ear-to-ear grin, Simon practically glowed, which is a HUGE departure from his days as the grouchy judge on Idol.

How did Simon slim down? He switched to a vegan diet following a health scare in 2017. “I cut out a lot of the stuff I shouldn’t have been eating, and that was primarily meat, dairy, wheat, sugar — those were the four main things,” he said earlier in the year. “A friend of mine, who is a doctor, recommended speaking to an expert, and I did it on a whim…Within 24 hours, I changed my diet, and I’ve not looked back since. You feel better, you look better.”

“It’s pretty much all the things I loved I can’t now eat. No dairy, no sugar, no bread, no gluten, just lots and lots of things. No red meat,” Simon told Ellen DeGeneres on the Sept. 17 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It was easier than I thought,” he added. “Part of the reason I did it was ’cause [his son] Eric is five this year. I realized that if I didn’t sort myself out physically, I wouldn’t be able to catch up with him.”

“The secret is don’t follow one of the fad diets because there are just too many, and they contradict each another,” Simon told HollywoodLife in August when expounding on his weight loss. ”The allergy tests are crazy – don’t have those. You have to just cut out the obvious. And once you get used to it, you feel better. My memory is better. I feel better…I can still drink beer, so I am happy.”

Simon is also unafraid to admit that he’s dabbled in some cosmetic surgery. He acknowledged that he had a facelift that “hurt like hell” but it got “rid of sun damage. … There are lots of things you can do now. You don’t just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox.” Clearly, it all depends on what you put in your body – and what you don’t.