Miranda Lambert Reveals The Sweet & Romantic Way She Met Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert gave the full backstory of how she first met her husband Brendan McLoughlin and admitted she has some of her fellow country musicians to thank, in a new interview with ‘The New York Times’.

Miranda Lambert, 35, proved she has the best friends in the world when she revealed that some of them are the ones who introduced her to her now loving husband Brendan McLoughlin, 29. The country singer, who is mostly known for her solo music career, is also part of the country music group, Pistol Annies, with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, and in a New York Times interview, which was published on Oct. 28, she admitted it was her band mates who helped her meet the love of her life.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” she told the newspaper, referring to the album Interstate Gospel. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty.’”

“Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals,” Miranda added. “We’ve done a lot in nine years!”

Miranda shocked her fans on Feb. 14 when she announced her surprise marriage to Brendan, who works for the New York Police Department, in an Instagram post that included a romantic photos of their special day. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote in the post. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. Me.”

The happy couple split their time between New York City, where Brendan lived before meeting Miranda, and Nashville, TN.