Miley Cyrus Strips Down To Lacy Lingerie & Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves With Cody Simpson

TikTok is all the rage these days, and Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are getting in on the fun. Miley shared a video of the pair dancing on the app — and she looks seriously sexy in her lacy black bra and panties.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s romance is going strong! The hot-and-heavy couple took to a new form of social media to show off their love on Oct. 28 — TikTok. In the video that Miley posted to her page, she’s wearing a lacy black bra and black shorts, while Cody is in a black t-shirt and shorts. The lovebirds show off some dance moves, with Miley shaking her hips and showing off her toned figure in the revealing ensemble. Although there’s no PDA between Miley and Cody, it’s clear that they’re very much still enjoying one another’s company.

The relationship between these two began at the beginning of October, when Miley was fresh of her split from Kaitlynn Carter. From the beginning, Miley and Cody didn’t try to hide that they were involved romantically, and after just a few days they were already referring to one another as ‘boyfriend and girlfriend.’ They’ve spent a lot of time together in the weeks since, and have been flaunting their love on Instagram like crazy. In one selfie, Miley even stuck her hands down Cody’s pants, while, in another, they were seen laying in bed together.

Cody also wrote a song about his whirlwind relationship with Miley called “Golden Thing.” He’s also admitted that she was his childhood crush. Meanwhile, Miley called Cody the first “good guy” she’s ever met, which was a major dig at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, who she broke up with over the summer after less than a year of marriage.

Miley and Cody certainly seem to be moving fast in this steamy romance, but there’s no denying that they appear to be super happy together!