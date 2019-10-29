‘RHOC’s Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Her Silence After Jim Edmonds Split: ‘I Am Broken’

Meghan King Edmonds is speaking out for the first time since her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, describing his behavior as ‘inappropriate, immature and downright odd’.

Meghan King Edmonds, 35, is finally sharing her side of the story. The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her blog to share a statement with her fans and followers on her husband’s, Jim Edmonds, 48, cheating scandal, during which he sent inappropriate text messages to another woman while she was pregnant with their twin boys, Hayes and Hart, 16 months. “Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details,” Meghan shared in her post, titled “Broken” on Oct. 29. “What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” she wrote.

Jim admitted to sending lewd, graphic texts and photos to another woman in June 2019 and hiding the facts from his pregnant wife. As Jim’s behavior continued to be erratic and uncharacteristic, Meghan confessed how she became “uncomfortable” with his character. “Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with — and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women,” she went on to explain.

When the cheating scandal broke, Jim went on the defensive to say that he had never initiated an intimate relationship with the woman in question and said she only wanted to “set him up.” Yet, Meghan is still grappling with the details, and tried to take the time to parse through to find the truth. “I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it),” she continued. “I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Adding to the complicated situation, Jim officially filed for divorce from Meghan on Oct. 25, following five years of marriage. The former couple tied the knot in October 2014, and they share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and their two sons. Meghan had expressed hope, at one point, that the couple would come back from the scandal stronger than before. Unfortunately, that wish never came to fruition.