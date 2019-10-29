’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren & Alexei Brovarnik Pregnant With First Child

Congratulations to Loren and Alexei Brovarnik! The former ’90 Day Fiance’ stars just announced that they’re expecting their first child next year — a baby boy!

The 90 Day Fiancé family is officially growing! Congratulations are in order for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, who announced on October 29 that they’re pregnant with a baby boy, due in May 2020. This is the first child for the couple, whose relationship ups and downs were documented on season three of the TLC reality show, and they couldn’t be happier. “We’re so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way! For those of you saying I’m pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring! 👶🏻💙💖👶🏻” Loren, 31, wrote on Instagram as the caption to a sweet set of photos that showed her husband cradling and kissing her baby bump with a beautiful sunset behind them. The last photo in her Instagram post shows three pairs of matching Adidas Stan Smiths with their son’s sonogram resting on a baby pair. So cute!

Alexei posted the same pics on his account, adding the caption, “Yes it’s tru we are pregnant couldn’t be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY !!! #teambrovarnik #blessed #BabyBrov #may2020”. Loren’s dad, Bryan Goldstone, commented on his son-in-law’s post, “So happy and excited. Can’t wait to meet Baby Bro. Alexei, we just moved down one ring on the pole.” Congrats, Grandpa! The ecstatic couple released statements to E! News after sharing the news themselves, as well. “I’m very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time,” Alexei admitted. Loren shared her own sweet statement with the outlet. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn! I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!” Loren wrote.

“Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time,” she continued. “The first trimester wasn’t easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this Spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we’re just so excited for this next journey together! #babybrov”.

Alexei and Loren met while she was on a Birthright Israel trip; he was working as a medic in the country. They fell in love, and she went to Israel to visit him five times in one year! Alexei and Loren have gotten married twice — once in September 2015, and again in July 2016. Congrats again!