Kim Kardashian Sends Birthday Love To Caitlyn Jenner & Proves Feud Is Over: ‘I Love You Forever’

Nothing but love! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a sweet message on Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday, showing that the family feud has been put to rest.

Rumors be squashed! Kim Kardashian, 39, sent a truly endearing birthday message to Caitlyn Jenner, 70, on Oct. 28. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to share a sweet photo of the pair, cuddled up and sharing a sweet moment. “Happy 70th Birthday @caitlynjenner I love you forever,” Kim captioned the pic. The post comes years following the inception of the Kardashian family’s feud with Caitlyn, which began after Caitlyn’s transition and the interviews that revealed a lot about the KarJenner family.

It was clear that Caitlyn and the Kardashian clan’s feud began roughly in 2015, after Caitlyn’s candid interview with Vogue revealed the dynamics of the KarJenner family, specifically Caitlyn’s relationship with Kris Jenner, 63. The major rift even played out on KUWTK, with Kris and Kim getting into an explosive fight when Kris found out that Kim had helped Caitlyn get ready for the ESPY awards. Of course, things got even more tense when Caitlyn’s tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, was released. Things remained rocky between the Kardashians and Caitlyn, despite Caitlyn showing support for her daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 22, at various events.

However, circumstances seemed to change for the family when Caitlyn was invited to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018. Whether it was a thoughtful gesture for everyone to reconcile, or a Christmas miracle, Caitlyn’s relationship appeared to be a lot stronger than it had been in years prior. Recently, even Kris changed her tune when it comes to Caitlyn. The famous momager was so glad that Caitlyn was able to be there for their daughter when Kylie was hospitalized at the end of September 2019. “Kris sincerely appreciates Caitlyn stepping in and looking after Kylie while she’s in the hospital,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Sept. 25. “It breaks Kris‘ heart that she can’t be right there by her side, but she knows Caitlyn is fully capable and is doing a great job looking after their daughter.”

With the feud seemingly subsided, it’s great to see reality TV’s most famous family getting along once again. Perhaps they’re putting everything in the past and moving towards a brighter future. Regardless, we love seeing the KarJenners celebrating these major milestones and being there for one another!