Jordyn Woods Rocks Skimpy Gold Bikini Top For Sexy Cleopatra Halloween Costume

NSFW alert! Jordyn Woods narrowly avoided a major nip slip when she showed off her near-naked Halloween costume on social media.

Golden goddess. Jordyn Woods, 22, was definitely feeling herself when she showed off her Cleopatra-inspired Halloween look on Instagram on Oct. 28. She left little to the imagination in a glittery gold bikini top and sheer white skirt with a gold and green belt that cinched her waist perfectly. The ensemble, which also showed a ton of leg, was accessorized with some pretty dramatic makeup, hair and gold bracelets that she effortlessly worked while modeling in her bathroom. “I found my black queen CLEOPATRA” she captioned the sultry footage that could’ve easily been taken off the social media platform for one big reason!

Jordyn almost fell out of her skimpy top several times during the short Instagram clip! The bedazzled number barely held onto her breasts when she came up and close to the camera to show off her makeup and strike a couple of poses. Her millions of followers, including supermodel Ashley Graham, 31, didn’t seem to mind her near-naked behavior and swarmed her comments section with nothing but compliments. “Cleopatra wishes she could be drippin like dis!!!!!,” one fan gushed.

Werk. It. Out. Jordyn has been stripping down quite a bit on social media lately as her star power continues to rise. She once again avoided a wardrobe malfunction in a camo-inspired bodysuit on Instagram on Oct. 25. She sported her skintight ensemble in a series ofselfies that was captioned with “Sorry I missed your call.”

She’s become quite the red carpet darling as well. Jordyn rocked a skin-baring sleeveless black dress and heels at the Los Angeles premiere of the film 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Aug. 13.

Jordyn has also been showing off her humorous side after her very dramatic year. The burgeoning model joked about being pregnant in a video posted to her YouTube channel on Oct. 20 months after she made headlines for kissing Khloe Kardashian‘s now ex-baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 28, at a house party.