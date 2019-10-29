Hulk Hogan and a fellow WWE superstar experienced a brush with death during a horrifying plane incident overseas.

Yikes. Hulk Hogan, 66, is used to experiencing scary situations inside the ring… not mid-air! He told TMZ on Oct. 29 about his frightening plane experience that occurred while he and fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart, 76, were on their way to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming Crown Jewel event. Things didn’t go as planned for either men and everyone on board when they were forced to change planes in Iceland. “Just had a really hard landing,” he said from the tarmac. “Blew out the tires and brakes have melted.”

Hulk shared a 90-second video where he said that the flight was grounded due to “all that crazy stuff happening.” He also added that the plane “isn’t going anywhere” before revealing something truly awesome about his journey. One of his friends from Minnesota who stopped at the same airport offered seats on his plane to get them to Riyadh for the big event! A small world indeed.

What a night! The Crown Jewel spectacular, which Hulk is not wresting in, will include several WWE superstars including Roman Reigns, 34, Randy Orton, 39, Bobby Lashley, 43, and Mustafa Ali, 33. It will be held at the King Fahd International Stadium on Oct. 31 and air on Pay-Per-View.

Hulk’s spotlight is about to get that much brighter, outside the WWE, as hunky Chris Hemsworth, 36, is set to play him in an upcoming biopic. Social media became split regarding the Aussie actor’s involvement in the project, with some loving the idea while others thinking it’s a really bad move for him.

The Georgia native appears to be experiencing a complete 180 career wise after many years of legal issues and problems with his profession. He was involved in a nasty law suit with former media company Gawker after they published a scandalous sex tape of his in 2012. He also returned to the WWE in late 2018 after being fired for several racist comments. Their decision to do so was met with heavy criticism from fans of the organization.