Hilary Duff Starts Filming ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot & Fans Go Wild Over Her Fiance’s NSFW Comment

The ‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot is officially underway! Hilary Duff shared a pic of herself in character for the first day of filming and fiance Matthew Koma was so turned on he left a super racy comment.

It’s a pretty safe bet that when a teenage Hilary Duff walked away from The Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire after three seasons in 2004, she never thought that she’d be back in the role at age 32. But here we are, as the reboot of the beloved show is officially filming. Hilary took to Instagram on Oct. 29 and shared a photo of herself in character while in New York’s Washington Square Park and her fiance Matthew Koma found it so incredibly hot! There’s definitely no question that the two have a very healthy sex life after what he wrote in the comments.

The sight of Hilary as a grown up Lizzie caused the father of her one-year-old daughter Banks Violet to win the comments, as he wrote “Ugh I can’t wait to role play.” One fan asked him, “real question is…Gordo, Ethan or Ronnie the paper boy?” for Lizzie’s love interest options. Meanwhile a number of fans simply wrote “dead” under his comment because it was so awesome. One user named alexiskyla gushed, “this is the best thing I have ever read in my entire existence,” under Matthew’s saucy proposition that is nearing 5,000 likes.

Hilary captioned the pic, Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC…..cue the rain 😏 ✌🏻 ☺️ 🎥=.” The rain is a nod to her 2004 hit “Come Clean,” which dropped a month before the final Lizzie McGuire episode aired on Feb. 14, 2004. The chorus goes, “Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams/Let it wash away my sanity/’Cause I wanna feel the thunder I wanna scream/Let the rain fall down I’m coming clean, I’m coming clean,” and many fans left “Let the rain fall down” as their comment to the photo.

In the pic, Hilary is wearing a yellow and black houndstooth blazer and matching mini-skirt along with black ankle boots and a stylish mustard yellow coat. She has a big smile on her face and looks so happy to be back in the role. Now Lizzie is a “30-year-old millennial navigating life” in NYC, our sister website Deadline reported on Aug. 23. Still no word on if her animated alter ego will be along for the ride in her adult life.