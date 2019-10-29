Chelsea Clinton Disses Jay-Z Over His Lame Reaction To Beyonce’s Post-Baby Weight Loss

Chelsea Clinton opened up about how she wasn’t impressed with Jay-Z’s lack of enthusiasm over his wife Beyonce’s post-baby body in the Netflix documentary ‘Homecoming’, in a new interview with ‘The Cut’.

Chelsea Clinton, 39, wasn’t afraid to speak her mind about Jay-Z, 49, after watching his wife, Beyonce‘s famous Netflix documentary, Homecoming, despite it not being the most positive opinion. The former first daughter talked to The Cut about how she felt the rapper’s reaction to his 38-year-old superstar wife’s post-baby weight loss was pretty lame and should have contained more enthusiasm, and talked about how she even joked to her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, 41, about her feelings.

“I said, ‘Marc, if that’s ever me, you better have more enthusiasm,’” Chelsea told The Cut. “It wasn’t the ‘I’m so proud of you. That’s amazing’ that I arguably think any woman deserves, particularly someone who has clearly worked herself body, mind, heart, soul and spirit to get to that place.” Chelsea added that her husband showed he understood by replying with, “Duly noted”.

“And I was like, ‘I bet every woman watching this has this sense of, She deserves more enthusiasm,’” she continued. “Marc was like, ‘I got it. Can we go back to watching it, please? We’ve talked about it three times in the last 90 seconds.’”

Homecoming, which premiered in Apr., documented Beyonce during her preparation for her highly-anticipated performance at the 2018 Coachella music festival. In the scene Chelsea’s referring to in the film, Beyonce, who gave birth to her and Jay’s twins, Rumi and Sir, in June 2017, could be seen FaceTiming with her hubby to show him how she could fit into her old pre-birth costume.

“This is a serious accomplishment because I did not think I’d be able to get back into my old costume. I’m actually in it and I can still move,” she says before showing Jay in the film. “I still have a ways to go, but this makes me feel good, ‘cause I’ve been sacrificing and working hard. Huge, huge accomplishment. … I do want to go and show Jay.”

“I’m back in my costume, it zipped,” Bey then told Jay during the video call. “All right,” he simply replied. The “Crazy in Love” singer then expressed her disappointment in his reaction and said, “All right, just had to share.” Beyonce’s assistant then asked why men don’t get “excited”, and the mother-of-three just shook her head.

In addition to Rumi and Sir, Beyonce and Jay, who have been married since 2008, share daughter Blue Ivy, 7.