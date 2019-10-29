‘RHONJ’s Caroline Manzo Slams Teresa Giudice’s ‘Nonsense’ Claim That She’s To Blame For Legal Troubles

Caroline Manzo says her chin was on the floor over Teresa Giudice claims that her former ‘RHONJ’ cast mate ratted her and husband Joe out to the feds.

Caroline Manzo, 58, wasn’t planning on watching Teresa, 47, and Joe Giudice‘s bombshell interview that aired on Bravo on Oct. 26…until her phone started blowing up about what Teresa said about her on the show. An old video of the mother-of-three predicting that the couple would go to prison was shown, which caused Teresa to drop a scathing allegation about Caroline. “How could she predict that?” she said. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my life, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth.” Teresa did nearly a year in federal prison and Joe 41 months for bankruptcy fraud, with Joe going back to his native Italy to wait out his deportation appeal.

” I didn’t watch, initially. I had heard — Andy (Cohen)’s team put out a little teaser clip about Teresa and she mentioned well, where they were at and my phone just starts going off and thought, ‘Well, could she be talking about you?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know,’ so I talked to Andy and he said, ‘Just watch, and I said, ‘I don’t want to watch. I left that world. I’m not going to watch,’ so I didn’t, Caroline tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Caroline appeared on the first five seasons of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and was once close friends with Teresa.

“We had a very nice Sunday with all of the kids and everything and then all of the sudden my phone starts going ballistic and social media is going crazy and I thought, ‘What the heck happened?’ Well sure enough she tried to claim that I was the one responsible for her issues. So with that, I just started to re-watch it when it aired a second time and I watched it after the fact and I really sat there just looking at it and was — My chin was on the floor,” Caroline tells us over Teresa’s explosive allegations.

“I’m like, when does it end? When are you going to stop? And traditionally over the past 5 years when I’ve been gone or more since Housewives, I don’t respond because that was another time another life and to what point? Why? It just doesn’t make sense, however, after seeing that, it just struck me that I had enough,” Caroline continues. ” I had enough and those were very strong words and you’re not going to assault my character, my integrity when there’s no reason for it, there’s no truth to it.”

“Everybody has that moment when you’ve just got to say I’ve had enough and that’s my breaking point and that was my breaking point because I feel like they sometimes get empowered by the fact that I never say anything and perhaps they think it’s from fear but it’s not from fear it’s from you’re in my rear view mirror so why do I care,” Caroline tells us.

“But these words were really strong words and I thought they were really, really out of line so I had to respond and how I did, I just put it on all my social media posts and the whole interview is on his (my son’s) podcast Dear Albie where I speak my mind. Five years in the making of being quiet and I finally say what I should’ve said a long time ago, perhaps,” Caroline adds. On Albie’s podast, Caroline said “When you swing, you come out swinging for the right reasons at the right people. Not the wrong people. Not the people that were there for you. I was always there for you,” about her former friend Teresa. “And when I hit back, I hit back.”