Britney Spears looks better than ever! The pop princess took to Instagram to share a video, featuring her rock hard abs and gushing about how she feels like ‘a goddess.’

Britney Spears, 37, looks so incredibly fit and healthy and she’s proud to show it off! The “Circus” singer shared a post on Instagram on Oct. 28, featuring one of her favorite sundresses and showing off her amazing body in a blue string bikini. “First time wearing a long summer 👗 dress in a while,” Britney began the caption to her post. “I feel like a princess … wait no a queen …. a goddess … as I’m reading The Inner Goddess Revolution at the moment !!!! Such a fun day !!!!! 🌷🌷🌷” And Britney really looked like she was totally enjoying herself. She flashed smiles at the camera, strutted around her home and literally tipped her hat to her followers in her video montage set to French music!

Britney was clearly having fun, and something tells us it might have to do with her hair color! The “Make Me…” singer went back to blonde after debuting a brown hairdo, and did admit that blondes might just have a little more “fun” than their brunette counterparts. “So maybe blondes do have more fun,” Britney confessed in her Instagram post from Oct. 15. It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup …. but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! PS Just got out of pool so hair is wet … sorry!!!” Obviously, there was no reason for Britney to apologize as the entertainer was simply enjoying being blonde once again!

Of course, things haven’t been totally carefree for the pop star. Britney left a cryptic message about loving “freedom” to her Instagram on Sept. 22, while reading another book, Astrology for the Soul. “I’m Sagittarius, I’m very keen on freedom,” the mother-of-two shared. “I love freedom, I love independence, I don’t like to be tied down. I like to travel. But yet, I’m insecure.” The message came just after Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, maintained his role as conservator of her estate. However, Jamie will no longer handle Britney’s medical needs, stepping down to deal with health issues of his own.

While things in Britney’s life are seemingly in flux, she’s still finding moments of brightness and joy! Fans love to see her smiling and showing off her incredible body, and she looked amazing in her recent post. Fans cannot wait to see more!