Military Dog: 5 Things To Know About The Injured Pooch Who Captured & Killed ISIS Leader

A military dog is being hailed as a hero after he cornered ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a dead-end tunnel, where the terrorist then detonated a suicide vest.

We now have a photo of the military dog that President Donald Trump praised for risking it’s life to help bring down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In a Oct. 27 news conference, the 73-year-old praised a “a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog,” for its work in the top-secret military operation in Northern Syria, saying “We had nobody even hurt and that’s why the dog was so great.” On Oct. 28, he tweeted out a picture of a Belgian Malanois with the caption, “We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” Here’s what we know about the military dog.

1. Military Dog’s name will not be released.

The dog is still “in theater” says U.S. Army General Mark Milley, and has returned to duty. Thus his or her’s name is not going to be declassified. The pup is has “returned to duty with his handler so we’re not going to release just yet photos, names of dogs or anything else. We’re protecting the dog’s identity,” he added. Apparently POTUS thought otherwise as he had the pic declassified so he could tweet about it.

2. Military Dog risked it’s life during the two-hour operation.

The dog ran down a dead-end tunnel and cornered al-Baghdadi, who blew himself up along with his three sons rather than be captured. Thus no American soldiers were injured.

3. Military Dog was slightly injured by the explosion, but is recovering.

Gen. Milley said during the Oct. 28 news conference that the dog was, “Slightly wounded and fully recovering but the dog has returned to duty with his handler.”

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

4. Military Dog was praised for his service to our country.

“The dog, the canine, the military working dog performed a tremendous service as they all do in a variety of situations,” the general said, in addition to the love the dog got from Trump.

5. We don’t know Military dog’s gender.

We’d give Military Dog an “atta boy,” but like its name, it’s sex is also classified so we don’t know if it’s a boy or girl.