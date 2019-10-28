Taylor Swift On ‘The Voice’: Everything To Know About Her Role As A ‘Mega Mentor’

The knockout round begins during the Oct. 28 episode of ‘The Voice,’ which means it’s time for Taylor Swift to join the show as a ‘mega mentor.’ The singer will work with ALL the remaining artists on their important performances.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to The Voice, and she’s returning in a BIG way for season 17! The singer is serving as a ‘mega mentor’ on the show, and her very first appearance in this role will be during the Oct. 28 episode. Taylor’s job requires her to work with all four coaches — Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani — and their artists during the knockout rounds. This segment of the competition features the contestants paired against another singer from their own team. The artists give individual performances of songs of their own choosing, and Taylor will be on-hand to help give advice, criticism and feedback during rehearsals.

With an extremely successful music career, Taylor is the perfect person to help mentor the rising stars who are hoping to win The Voice. However, while she is available to give advice, the decision of who will win each knockout round performance will be strictly in the hands of the individual coaches. Taylor actually already worked as a knockout round advisor on The Voice during season 7. At that time, Gwen, Blake, Adam Levine, and Pharrell Williams were the four coaches on the show. The knockout round rehearsals and performances were previously filmed and are not airing live.

Taylor is currently celebrating the success of her album, Lover, which was released in August. She performed the hit track, “ME!,” from the album during The Voice season 16 finale last May, and was joined by Brendon Urie for the performance. We can’t wait to see the invaluable advice she brings to the stage as the artists prepare for this important stake in the competition!