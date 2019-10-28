Gallery
Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello & More Celebs Getting Scared At Haunted Houses — See Pics

Photo by Nate Weber, Universal
Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott get more than they bargained for on date night at "Halloween Horror Nights" at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Singer Camila Cabello lets out a scream during her visit to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 21. (Photo by Nate Weber, Universal Studios Hollywood)
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown turns Universal Studios‚Äô Halloween Horror Nights 'upside down'. The teenage actress, known for her role as Eleven in Netflix‚Äôs hit 80s drama, ventured through the popular Florida theme park's wildly-popular 'Stranger Things' maze, experiencing the horrors around every turn ‚Äì including facing the horrifying Mind Flayer in Hopper‚Äôs cabin. ‚ÄúIt was so cool and just like being on set. It was absolutely terrifying and a must-see,‚Äù said Brown. In the mazes, at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, guests go further into the chilling world of the Upside Down as they experience the most terrifying moments of seasons 2 & 3 of the show, face snarling Demodogs and scream through iconic scenes. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown Ref: SPL5123087 181019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Universal Studios/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Everyone loves a good scare at Halloween, even celebs! We’ve got Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and more attending haunted houses, scary hayrides and more spooky events.

L.A. has so many good scary Halloween events, and celebs love to get a good fright in before Oct. 31. Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is a big draw that has seen the likes of Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Vanessa Hudgens, Zooey Deschanel and her Property Brothers boyfriend Jonathan Scott get terrified in 2019 by the ghouls and monsters that haunt and roam the normally family friendly park during September and October evenings.

Camila paid a visit to the haunted park on Sept. 21 and was pictured  with her eyes closed letting out a big scream while two ghouls looked threatening on either side of her. Universal’s annual fright fest began Sept. 12 and runs on select evenings through Nov. 3. Jonathan picked up Zooey and held her in his arms to protect her from a fleet of chainsaw wielding boogeymen when they paid a visit to the scare-fest on Oct. 19. In the photo they posed for, both were seen with their mouths wide open letting out terrified screams.

Selena went makeup free and dressed down for her visit to the Horror Nights on Sept. 22. While the rest of Hollywood was attending post-Emmy bashes, she wore an oversized black t-shirt and black jeans as she went fairly unnoticed except for the bodyguard trailing behind her. She was joined by a group of friends as they got their fright on in the various scary themed mazes.  Millie Bobby Brown got in a good scream in 2018 when she attended the studio’s Orlando location and hit up the Stranger Things maze devoted to her Netflix series.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott
Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott get more than they bargained for on date night at ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

One of this year’s new attractions is devoted to Jordan Peele‘s thriller Us, and the kids from the cast got a huge scare as they went through the maze devoted to their movie. In addition to Universal, there’s LA’s Haunted Hayride in Griffith Park. Actress Kathryn Hahn was there for the grand opening, posing in front of a row of spooky Jack ‘O Lanterns.