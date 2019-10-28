‘RHONJ’ Alum Caroline Manzo Claps Back After Teresa Giudice Suggests She Ratted Out Husband Joe

Caroline Manzo shaded Teresa and Joe Giudice after the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ couple’s shocking Bravo special aired on Oct. 27.

Remember this? Caroline Manzo, 58, was brought into the mix during Teresa, 47, and Joe Giudice‘s bombshell interview that aired on Bravo on Oct. 26. An old video of the mother-of-three predicting that the couple would go to prison was shown during the show, prompting Teresa to drop a big allegation about her. “How could she predict that?” she said. “Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat? With her saying that? Those words would never come out of my life, regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds]! Those words would never come out of my mouth.”

Caroline decided to have some fun with Teresa’s claims by sharing a series of photos and videos on her Instagram on Oct. 27. The first one was simple, where she posed with a microphone and tagged her son Albie Manzo‘s podcast account. Her shady side started to show in the next slide where Caroline was seen setting up the podcast equipment while Whitney Houston‘s song “If You Say My Eyes Are Beautiful” played in the background. Joe, 47, awkwardly complimented Teresa’s eyes during their sit-down interview with host Andy Cohen, 50, calling them the most “beautifulest.”

The Manzo’d With Children star saved the best clap back for last when she made fun of Joe’s grammatical error in the final slide. “I don’t typically dance and sing this early in the morning, but I have to laugh,” she said in the video. “I couldn’t find the word ‘beautifulest’ anywhere, I’m sorry,” she said. “But you’ll be hearing from me soon.”

The drama between the former RHONJ stars doesn’t look to be over just yet. “Umm, the answer is … we did speak the other day, ” Andy said in response to a caller who asked about Caroline’s potential response to Teresa’s accusations on his Radio Andy show on 10/27. “I would say that she is not pleased and I would say that you will probably be hearing from her in some capacity. Soon.”

Caroline, who appeared on the first five seasons of RHONJ, was once good friends with Teresa and her family before they had a major falling out. There appears to be no loved lost between them, with Teresa calling Caroline a “money-hungry b**ch” amid rumors of her returning to the series last year.