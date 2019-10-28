Paulina Gretzky Channels Gabrielle Union As A Sexy ‘Bring It On’ Cheerleader For Halloween — Pic 

‘Bring It On’ may have came out almost 20 years ago, but Paulina Gretzky still used the movie as inspiration for her 2019 Halloween costume — and she looked seriously sexy in her cheerleader get-up!

Paulina Gretzky, 30, takes Halloween very seriously, and she absolutely slayed in her 2019 costume. Over the weekend, the model dressed as a Compton Clovers cheerleader from the movie Bring It On, and she posted a photo of her look to Instagram. She wore the Clovers’ signature crop top and skirt uniform, paired with high socks and sneakers. Of course, she also carried pom-poms. While Gabrielle Union is the most recognizable Clovers cheerleader, it seems Paulina is actually channeling another one of the cheerleaders based on her lollipop and half ponytail hairstyle.

Interestingly, Gabrielle herself also brought back the Compton Clovers for her 2019 costume! Almost 20 years later, the actress still looked incredible in her Clovers uniform, and she took things up a notch by dressing her 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia, in a matching look. The mom/daughter duo rocked matching ponytails and yellow bows to go with their looks, and it was truly the CUTEST. Paulina definitely killed it in her look, but Gabrielle and Kaavia’s twinning moment is pretty hard to beat.

Of course, this is not the first time that Paulina has killed it on Halloween. In 2018, she dressed as a super sexy eskimo, donning a furry white crop top and matching skirt, along with a hood and matching gloves. Naturally, she looked stunning!

Earlier this year, Paulina seemingly took a break from social media, as she didn’t post on her Instagram page for nearly six months between April and October. However, she returned with a bikini pic on October 14, followed by this Halloween post on Oct. 27. Hopefully this means she’s getting back on her Instagram game — because her fans were definitely missing her!