See Pic
Hollywood Life

Paulina Gretzky Channels Gabrielle Union As A Sexy ‘Bring It On’ Cheerleader For Halloween — Pic 

paulina gretzky gabrielle union
Shutterstock
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Lisa Rinna attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Cardi B iHeart Radio Powerhouse at the Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, USA - 27 Oct 2019
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Socialite, Larsa Pippen rocks Camouflage GI Jane costume at Demi Lovato’s Halloween party at Hyde in Hollywood. She was spotted holding her stomach as she looked like she had too much to drink. Pictured: Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato is all dressed up as she celebrates Halloween at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood. 27 Oct 2019 Pictured: Demi Lovato. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA536215_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Senior Editor

‘Bring It On’ may have came out almost 20 years ago, but Paulina Gretzky still used the movie as inspiration for her 2019 Halloween costume — and she looked seriously sexy in her cheerleader get-up!

Paulina Gretzky, 30, takes Halloween very seriously, and she absolutely slayed in her 2019 costume. Over the weekend, the model dressed as a Compton Clovers cheerleader from the movie Bring It On, and she posted a photo of her look to Instagram. She wore the Clovers’ signature crop top and skirt uniform, paired with high socks and sneakers. Of course, she also carried pom-poms. While Gabrielle Union is the most recognizable Clovers cheerleader, it seems Paulina is actually channeling another one of the cheerleaders based on her lollipop and half ponytail hairstyle.

Interestingly, Gabrielle herself also brought back the Compton Clovers for her 2019 costume! Almost 20 years later, the actress still looked incredible in her Clovers uniform, and she took things up a notch by dressing her 11-month-old daughter, Kaavia, in a matching look. The mom/daughter duo rocked matching ponytails and yellow bows to go with their looks, and it was truly the CUTEST. Paulina definitely killed it in her look, but Gabrielle and Kaavia’s twinning moment is pretty hard to beat.

Of course, this is not the first time that Paulina has killed it on Halloween. In 2018, she dressed as a super sexy eskimo, donning a furry white crop top and matching skirt, along with a hood and matching gloves. Naturally, she looked stunning!

View this post on Instagram

Bring it on 📣

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Earlier this year, Paulina seemingly took a break from social media, as she didn’t post on her Instagram page for nearly six months between April and October. However, she returned with a bikini pic on October 14, followed by this Halloween post on Oct. 27. Hopefully this means she’s getting back on her Instagram game — because her fans were definitely missing her!