Country Singer Ned LeDoux’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After ‘Tragic Choking Accident’ At Home

How heartbreaking! Country singer Ned LeDoux has revealed that his toddler daughter Haven died in a freak accident at the family’s Kansas home.

Country singer Ned LeDoux and his family are in mourning as they’ve revealed that their two-year-old daughter Haven passed away in a freak accident at their home. He and his wife released the devastating news in a statement that read: “It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two-year-old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home. The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

“Paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful,” the Facebook statement continued. Little Haven had just turned two on Sept. 15, as he posted a photo of the blonde toddler to his Instagram with her birthday cupcakes on a table in front of her.

“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day. What a character this one 😋,” Ned captioned the photo, which has now turned into a page of mourning for his fans. User sperry132019 wrote in the comments, “My heart truly goes out to you and all your family, There aren’t enough words to you ease your pain, My deepest condolences, God Bless all, She is a beautiful Angel now. 🙏🙏🙏🙏,” while truckermedic02 added, So sorry for the loss of you beautiful & precious angel. Sending prayers 😇🙏💞.”

Ned and his wife Morgan have been married for 11 years and have one other child, son Branson. Ned’s the son of late country singer and rodeo champ Chris LeDoux. He grew up playing drums in his dad’s band Western Underground starting in 1998. Our hearts go out to the Le Doux family during this heartnreaking time.