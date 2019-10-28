Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Pictured Making Out Before Scary Night Out At Universal Studios

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson can’t keep their hands off one another! They enjoyed a romantic pit stop prior to heading out for a spooky night with their friends.

Get a room you two! Miley Cyrus, 27, continues her PDA-tour with new love Cody Simpson, 22. They were spotted passionately kissing at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, California, on Oct. 25. The sexy pic of them, first posted by TMZ, looked like something out of a movie as they embraced each other with a big smooch while the rest of the restaurant enjoyed their meals. Miley and Cody were decked in black for the west coast outing that included some of their friends who were in for a treat prior to them heading to their next destination.

TMZ sources claimed that the Australian singer was the one to foot the bill for all his pals on Saturday. It wasn’t a cheap evening, as the check reportedly came close to $1,000! Another friend tried to pay but Cody sneakily slipped the waiter his credit card instead. Perhaps this is what Miley meant when she shaded ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 28, by saying that Cody is the “only good guy” she’s ever met!

Let’s do this! Miley, Cody and crew were then seen at Universal Studios for a frightening night where the “We Can’t Stop” singer dressed up as a sexy cop while Cody appeared much more relaxed. Everyone involved posed for a photo with each either making a cheesy grin or big smile. They all looked to be having a major blast where he no doubt earned some major brownie points with his new love.

Miley and Cody looked like a perfectly happy couple earlier on in the day. They were seen cozying up after enjoying a lunch date at celeb hotspot Joan’s on Third. The cute do had their arms around one another where he held a bottle of sparking water and she grabbed onto a cup of coffee.

They’ve also gotten hot and heavy on social media. Cody posted an Instagram video on Saturday, October 3, of them lounging in bed, where she sported a sultry Calvin Klein bra. Safe to say that there will be many more of these intimate moments seen between them in the future!