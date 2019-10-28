‘DWTS’ Recap: A Fan Favorite Goes Home In Yet Another Crazy Elimination

So many epic performances filled Halloween Night on ‘DWTS’ and the night ended with another jaw-dropping elimination when two of the best performers were in the bottom two. Len Goodman decided who went home.

Halloween Night is full of amazing dances. The pairs will first hit the dance floor for individual dances and them they’ll be split into Team Trick and Team Treat to compete against each other. The first couple up is Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson with a jive. They’re dressed as snakes and really bring it with the first dance of the night. Len Goodman raves, “It was fast, it was fun, it was fearless.” Bruno Tonioli calls it a “surprising Halloween treat” and Carrie Ann Inaba says it was “incredible.” Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Next up, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater embrace romance and darkness with their Viennese waltz. You can’t look away from this incredible performance. Bruno says it was “such a powerful performance” but notes that James slipped up at one point. Carrie Ann mentions that one slip-up and the performance was “flawless” until that point. Len calls the performance “terrific” and a “lovely mix of tricks and treats.” James and Emma scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber hit the ballroom for the first time since they were nearly eliminated last week. They know that everything counts in their performance. Dressed as Harley Quinn and the Joker, Ally and Sasha’s tango is fierce and wild at the same time. Carrie Ann raves that it was “ridiculously good” but admits that Ally lost her focus at one point. Len applauds Ally and Sasha for their “proper dancing” and says the performance was “terrific.” Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten take on jazz, with Hannah dressed up as a dead beauty queen. Their performance is fun and full of energy. Len tells Hannah she did a “terrific job.” Bruno commends Hannah and Alan for being “lively” and “theatrical” but he wants her to be a little more grounded on the floor. Len doesn’t agree. He says Hannah was “crisp and clear.” Carrie gives Hannah some tough criticism. “There’s something lacking in your performance,” she says, before adding that it seems like Hannah is “disconnected from the movement.” She thinks there’s a “shyness” with Hannah and wants her to open up. When Hannah and Alan head backstage, Erin Andrews asks Alan about Carrie Ann’s comments. He says Carrie is “accurate,” bringing up that Hannah has insecurities but he wants her to know that there’s “no reason to be insecure.” Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 25 out of 30.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson are the definitions of fierce with their paso doble. There’s no shortage of effort on Karamo’s end. Bruno notes that Karamo went on the wrong foot once but enjoyed the performance. Len says that Karamo’s “shaping” needs to be a “little more exaggerated” but commends him for attacking the dance. Karamo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 25 out of 30.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko give us their steamiest performance yet with their sensual tango. Carrie Ann calls the performance “powerful” and tells Lauren that she’s witnessing a “true transformation.” She adds, “You are evolving as a dancer.” Len says it was “such a spirited performance.” Bruno says Lauren was like Marilyn Monroe if she was a vampire. Backstage, Lauren admits that she fractured her rib the first week and maybe fractured another. But she’s still giving it her all! Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Lindsay Arnold and Sean Spicer perform a Frankenstein-inspired jive. Len says that Halloween is all about the supernatural but Sean’s performance wasn’t super or natural. Yikes. Bruno adds, “Your timing is not your strong suit.” Carrie Ann says Sean’s performance was a “dance only your mummies could love.” Sean and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 18 out of 30.

The final performance among the pairs is a rumba from Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov. Bruno tells Kate the performance was a “beautiful and haunting” rumba but says she lost a “bit of fluidity.” Carrie also brings up that there was a “lost connection” during the performance but tells Kate, “You are shining very brightly.” Len takes a moment to tell Pasha that he is “blown away” by his choreography week after week. Kate and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

The pairs are then split into two teams — Team Trick and Team Treat. Team Trick consists of Lauren, Hannah, James, and Ally. They perform a dark and powerful routine with their partners. Len notes the “interesting choreography” and Carrie Ann says she loved it. She also tells Hannah that she felt emotional from her during the performance. Hannah begins to tear up and says every time she performs, she’s giving it everything she has. Team Trick’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Team Treat, consisting of Sean, Karamo, Kel, and Kate, is up next. Bruno calls the performance “nightmarishly entertaining.” Team Treat’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

The safe couples include Ally and Sasha, Hannah and Alan, Kel and Witney, James and Emma, Lauren and Gleb, and Sean and Lindsay. Karamo and Jenna are in the bottom two along with Kate and Pasha. It’s time for the judges’ verdicts. Carrie Ann decides to save Karamo and Jenna. Bruno saves Kate and Pasha. It’s down to Len. Len decides to save Kate and Pasha. That means Karamo and Jenna are going home.