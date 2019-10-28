Justin Bieber Promises A New Album Before Christmas — If Fans Prove They Want It Badly Enough

The top of every fan’s Christmas list! Justin Bieber took to Instagram to tell his fans he wants to ‘see the demand’ for him to release new music in time for the holidays.

All we want for Christmas is new music from Justin Bieber, 25! The pop star took to his Instagram account on Oct. 27 to tease that he might release new music if fans can prove how much they want it. “Share it, like it, post it in your story,” the “What Do You Mean?” singer captioned his post. “I gotta see the demand ;) love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.” Justin shared a post with a purple and pink ombre background, featuring a message that read, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.” As of the publishing of this article, the post has 6.3 million likes, which means he only has just under 14 million to go! Beliebers, you know what to do.

Fans have definitely been craving more music, too. Justin’s post teased what will be the follow-up to his 2015 album Purpose, which featured hits including “What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry” and “Love Yourself.” But while fans have been going through a major dry spell since his last album, Justin has been teasing some of his music they could hear on his next release. On Oct. 10, Justin took to his Instagram story to debut a sneak peek of his song “Many Men,” in which the singer talks openly about his struggles with depression, and the lyrics were so raw. “They put me on medicine,” he raps on the track. “Never thought that my depression would depend on it, I’ve been sending it, going hard, running on adrenaline.” It’s a brave statement Justin puts in his song, as he has been open about his depression but hasn’t discussed any medication to aide him in his struggle until now.

Of course, Justin has really bounced back from the dark time he spent coming to terms with his fame at such a young age. The singer and his now wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, celebrated their second wedding ceremony on Sept. 30 among loved ones. While the duo did get legally married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, their second ceremony was much more of a celebration to be had with their family and close friends who weren’t present for their first, whirlwind nuptials. The pair exchanged their “I do’s” in front of 154 guests at Somerset Chapel in the luxurious Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina and have been floating on cloud nine since!

It’s such an exciting time in Justin’s life, and with this spur of creativity, fans cannot wait to see what he could potentially drop in time for the holidays. Four years have passed since Purpose, which means fans are definitely due for some new tracks. Given the incredible tease of “Many Men” and his personal life flourishing, fans can expect some really exciting things from Justin in the near future!