Governors Awards Best Dressed: Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson & More Stars

Some of our favorite stars arrived at the 2019 Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, and we rounded up the best dressed celebrities of the evening!

The red carpet at the 2019 Governors Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 27, was jam-packed with a bunch of our favorite celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Dakota Johnson. Jennifer, 50, arrived looking stunning in a strapless gold Reem Acra silk gown with dazzling Harry Winston jewels featuring massive diamond hoop earrings and a stunning diamond choker necklace. The dress was loose against JLo’s toned frame, while the back was cinched into a bow and flowed behind her. As for her glam, JLo slicked her hair back into a tight bun with intricate braids wrapping around her head.

Aside from JLo, Dakota, 30, arrived looking sexier than ever in a white Brandon Maxwell Spring 2020 two-piece ensemble featuring a sleeveless tiny satin bandage crop top paired with a high-waisted ballroom gown skirt that was cinched in around her tiny waist. Her abs were on full display in this look, as was her cleavage, considering the scoop neckline was super lowcut. Dakota accessorized her look with a pair of massive dangling diamond earrings and a deep burgundy lip.

Scarlett Johansson, 34, was also in attendance looking flawless in a sexy Celine number. She arrived in a black and gold dress with a one-shoulder gold neckline completely covered in sequins. The side of the dress was cutout revealing her tiny waist, while the rest of the frock flowed into a black satin skirt with a hip-high slit on the front of the skirt revealing her toned legs. She topped her look off with dangling Hanut Singh earrings, Maxior bracelets, and a Misahara ring.

Some of our other favorite looks from the event came from Charlize Theron, 44, who opted to wear a gorgeous Tom Ford ensemble featuring a black cowl neck blouse tucked into a high-waisted white satin skirt, Keke Palmer, 26, who looked amazing in a bright purple Christian Siriano ruffled gown with an insanely plunging V-neckline, and so many more which you can see when you click through the gallery above!