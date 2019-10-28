Halle Berry has legs for days in a stunning new photo, which shows the ‘John Wick’ star wearing a silky gown with a dramatic, thigh-high slit.

Fifty-three has never looked better. Halle Berry graced Instagram with her presence on October 28 by posting THE most gorgeous photo of herself modeling a slinky, purplish gown. The dress, which appears different shades of mauve-pink-purple goodness in different light, is a picture-perfect piece from the brand RG Kimono. And needless to say, Halle rocks the hell out of their Ziggy kimono! The silky dress is cinched together at the waist, showing off the actress’ own tiny waist, and the slightly low-cut top flaunts her gorgeous décolletage. The pièce de résistance, though, is that thigh-high slit!

In the photo, posted by RG Kimono, Halle, and CHURCH Boutique, Halle is posed just so while leaning up against a wall, flaunting her incredible legs through the slit. It’s kind of unfair how good she looks, to be honest. As CHURCH, the West Hollywood store selling the dress put it on Instagram, “#BeautyIs Halle Berry”. Truer words have never been said. CLICK HERE to see Halle’s sexy photo! Her famous friends, fam, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about the beautiful pic in the comments. “Yeah! ;Gorgeous my Cleveland sister’! 😂” Aresenio Hall commented. Yvette Nicole Brown chimed in, writing, “Gorgeous, my Cleveland sis!!!” too. Kim Fields commented, “Simply beautiful.” Along with the bevy of flame and heart emojis, we particularly liked the fan who said her pic was “scenic.” He’s not wrong!

Halle just turned 53 on August 14, which seems impossible. She looks half her age, which she further proved by celebrating the big day on Instagram with a wet t-shirt selfie. She wasn’t wearing a bra underneath the thin, white tee (aptly emblazoned with “no bra club”), and told her fans she wasn’t afraid of turning another year older with the caption: “Leveled up. Circa ’66”