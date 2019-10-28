Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, Sparks Engagement Rumors With Hot New Pics

Hailie Scott Mathers got a lot of attention on Oct. 28 when she shared two gorgeous photos of herself to Instagram and accompanied it with a cryptic caption.

Is Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, engaged?! That was the question on everyone’s minds after she posted an interesting caption for her latest Instagram pics! In the snapshots, the daughter of Eminem, 47, can be seen posing in a black, green and white plaid hooded dress and black boots while holding a red lollipop and although she doesn’t appear to have a ring on her left ring finger, she did add some eye-catching emojis. “💍💍💍💍💍💍💍,” the beauty posted in the caption, leading many to believe she was hinting at having a diamond ring.

While it’s perfectly possible that Hailie could have been referring to Ring Pops, the popular ring-shaped lollipops since she did have a lollipop in her pic, or Ariana Grande‘s famous song “7 Rings” since she posted seven ring emojis, some fans quickly took to the comments section of the post to share their own ideas. “Please don’t tell me you are engaged now 😭,” one comment read. “Are you getting married?” another asked.

Hailie’s latest post isn’t the only one that’s gotten a lot of attention on social media. She often posts beautiful pics of herself, including one of herself posing in a rugged but stylish vest while spending time in Michigan on Oct. 16. “Don’t mind me – just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!!” she captioned the photo, proving she doesn’t have to be dressed in fancy clothing to look amazing!

Before the Michigan pic, Hailie also posted a photo that showed her posing on a dirt road while wearing a black hat and long-sleeved red button-down shirt. The Oct. 14 pic was another perfect representation of her taking in the autumn and impressing many people while doing it!