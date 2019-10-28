‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Jokes About ‘Pillow Talk’ With Blake As Knockout Rounds Begin

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton exchange quips about their sexy ‘pillow talk’ on the Oct. 28 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Plus, Taylor Swift makes her debut as a mega mentor!

The Oct. 28 episode of The Voice continues with more battle round performances. First up is a pairing from Gwen Stefani’s team — Caroline Reilly and Jake HaldenVang. They hit the stage to sing “Just Like A Pill” by Pink, and it’s a total rockstar performance. It’s a tough decision for Gwen to make, but she chooses the person who she felt inspired her most in the moment: Jake. Up next, John Legend pairs up Preston C. Howell and Mendeleyev. They sing “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor, and John is super impressed by the performance. He can only pick one guy to remain on his team, though, and he goes with Preston.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton chooses Ricky Braddy over Jordan Chase, and Gwen rounds out her team by picking Calvin Lockett over Brennen Henson. Next, it’s time for Kelly Clarkson’s final battle. She pairs up Hello Sunday and Lauren Hall for a performance of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” It’s a powerhouse rendition of the song, and both acts are super impressive, but Kelly decides to keep Hello Sunday on her team. However, it’s not the end of the road for Lauren — Blake has a steal left, and he uses it to keep Lauren in the competition!

After the final night of the battle rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Khalea Lynee, Zoe Upkins, Max Boyle, Katie Kadan, Will Breman, James Violet, Marybeth Byrd, Preston C. Howell

Kelly – Shane Q, Melinda Rodriguez, Alex Guthrie, Jake Hoot, Damali, Gracee Shriver, Kiara Brown, Hello Sunday

Blake – Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson, Ricky Duran, Marina Chello, Joana Martinez, Zach Bridges, Ricky Braddy, Lauren Hall

Gwen – Myracle Holloway, Destiny Rayne, Royce Lovett, Kyndal Inskeep, Rose Short, Jessie Lawrence, Jake HaldenVang, Calvin Lockett

Now that the battles are over, it’s time for the knockouts! Once again, the coaches put artists from their team against each other. However, this time, the singers perform a song of their choice individually, with just one from each pairing being chosen as the winner. This season, Taylor Swift is serving as a mega mentor, and serving as an advisor to ALL four teams throughout the knockout rounds.

First up, Blake pairs up Cali Wilson and Marina Chello. Cali performs a stunning rendition of “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak, and Marina slays her performance of “I (Who Have Nothing)” by Tom Jones. Both ladies bring their A-game, and all the coaches are torn about who should win. Gwen is especially surprised by how impressive the performances were, and jokingly tells Blake, “We didn’t even have pillow talk about this!” To that, Blake quips back, “I was texting John while you were laying there.” All jokes aside, Blake has to pick one artist to stay on his team, and he goes with Cali.

Next, Kelly’s artists, Jake Hoot and Melinda Rodriguez, go head-to-head. Jake gives an emotional performance of “Cover Me Up” by Jake Isbell, and Melinda stuns with her rendition of “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey. Kelly is left with a tough decision, but she picks Jake as the winner.

John’s team is up next, and he puts Katie Kadan against Max Boyle. Katie sings an incredible rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart,” but Max also brings it when he sings “When The Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish. John struggles to pick just one singer to keep on his team, but in the end, he chooses Katie. However, Max gets a second shot, as Kelly and Gwen go for the STEAL at the very last second. Now, the decision is in Max’s hands, and he goes with Kelly as his coach.

After the first night of the knockout rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan

Kelly – Jake Hoot, Max Boyle

Blake – Cali Wilson

Gwen –

The knockout rounds will continue on the next episode of The Voice, which airs on Oct. 29 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.