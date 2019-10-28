See Pic
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down To Nearly Nothing While Enjoying Casual Morning At Home — Pic

SplashNews
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski suntans topless on the beach in Miami. The swimsuit designer was, of course, modeling her own swim brand as she drank a Peroni beer and read a book called "The Rules Do Not Apply" while relaxing in the Sunshine State. 14 Oct 2019 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA527265_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski suntans topless on the beach in Miami. The swimsuit designer was, of course, modeling her own swim brand as she drank a Peroni beer and read a book called "The Rules Do Not Apply" while relaxing in the Sunshine State. 14 Oct 2019 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA527265_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski steps out NYC with her dog Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5102433 060719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

It’s no secret Emily Ratajkowski isn’t a big fan of clothes. She’s proved that again by lounging around her home in the buff.

Emily Ratajkowski sure loves being naked. The 28-year-old decided to have a lounging day at home without any clothes on and decided to share the moment with her 24.4 million Instagram followers. She’s seen in a pic taken from a second floor overlooking her open space living room. It’s a gorgeous space with large paintings on the white walls and colorful floor rugs and a large seafoam green wrap around sofa. It’s the perfect piece of furniture for Em to cuddle into while in the buff.

“Mornings at home,” Em captured the photo where she’s seen seated with her feet up on a marble coffee table. That helps obscure her vajayjay from the shot and the model has her hands across her nipples to ensure that the photo won’t get yanked from the ‘gram thanks to their no nudity policy. But she sure does love to push the boundaries of Instagram with her clothes-free photos.

Emily had spent the better part of summer showcasing photos of her body in barely-there swimsuits from her Inamorata swimwear brand. Now that fall is here she’s been covering up more in her IG pics, but it looks like she just needed to free herself from sweaters and coats to go nude. From the sunshine pouring in from an open door that leads to a patio, it looks like Emily is just drinking in some warmth for her naked body.

View this post on Instagram

Mornings at home ✨

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Of course her fans went wild. A user named Benji commented “WISH I WAS YOUR NEIGHBOR 🚨,” while a man named Kiefer added “Love to be that Dog,” referring to Emily’s pup Colombo who could be seen sitting like a good boy on the other side of the table from her.  The love of a nude Emily is worldwide, as there were comments left in Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, Arabic and Portuguese.