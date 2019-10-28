Donald Trump Booed At World Series Game & Then Crowd Breaks Into Chant Of ‘Lock Him Up’

President Donald Trump didn’t quite get the chance to enjoy the World Series, as attendees quickly put him on blast!

President Donald Trump, 73, wasn’t exactly greeted with love and applause at Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Washington, D.C. Donald arrived to the game after the first inning and was introduced to the crowd during the salute to the Nationals — a mainstay at any game — but didn’t get the greeting he was expecting! The President was immediately booed by game attendees, and a “lock him up” chant quickly started. The statement dates back to a chant that Donald’s MAGA supporters originally directed to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election — so this was somewhat of a role reversal. The team didn’t hesitate to put the fans’ chant on the big screen, which only made them get louder.

Donald’s appearance marks his first major league baseball game since he assumed his position in January 2017. He attended the game with wife Melania, who was seated in the ritzy Washington Suite with security in tow. He was also joined by a number of other high profile politicians, including Senator Lindsey Graham. Interestingly, he wasn’t seated with the owners of the family — the Lerner family — who are reportedly not supporters.

It’s been a tradition for presidents — beginning with William Taft back in 1919 — to throw out a “ceremonial pitch” during their time in office, usually during a World Series, All-Star Game or Opening Day. Donald apparently informed the MLB that he did not want to participate “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release.

Fans immediately started reacting to the drama on Twitter! “If Trump thought the #LockHimUp chants and boos at the World Series were bad, wait until he gets to Chicago tomorrow,” user @RexHuppke tweeted. “Donald Trump’s greeting at the World Series will always be my favorite time anyone said “boo” at Halloween,” @BettyBowers added.

If Trump thought the #LockHimUp chants and boos at the World Series were bad, wait until he gets to Chicago tomorrow. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 28, 2019

This is how America feels…Boos change to #LockHimUp – Only a matter of time…and I am going to retweet any and all video of the sounds of people who care fill the stadium… https://t.co/7KLzD2KShe — KimNoreen (@KimNoreen22) October 28, 2019

“This is how America feels…Boos change to #LockHimUp – Only a matter of time…and I am going to retweet any and all video of the sounds of people who care fill the stadium…,” @kimnoreen also added.