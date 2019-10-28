John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Cuddle Kids Luna, 3, & Miles, 1, In Adorable Family Shoot For ‘Vanity Fair’

One of Hollywood’s most adorable families is on the cover of ‘Vanity Fair’! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen rounded up their two cute kids for the family shoot, and they dished on everything from Trump to Kanye West in the accompanying interview.

Chrissy Teigen,33, and John Legend, 40, sure do make cute kids! The model and singer are proud parents to a daughter, Luna, 3, and a son, Miles,1, and the foursome appeared on their first magazine cover together in a Vanity Fair shoot released on Oct. 28. On the cover, John is planting a kiss on Chrissy’s cheek, while Miles is wrapped in his arm. Meanwhile, Luna is all smiles while lounging against her mom’s chest, and it’s too sweet for words. Inside, there are more photos of the famous family, which Vanity Fair dubs as “The First Family We All Deserve!”

Of course, this is a reference to Chrissy and John’s outspoken opposition of Donald Trump and the real members of the First Family. Trump and his presidency were a main topic of discussion in Chrissy and John’s VF interview, as it took place just weeks after Trump called John “boring” and referred to Chrissy as “his filthy-mouthed wife” on Twitter. In the interview, the couple was asked if they’d ever consider being the First Family one day, to which Chrissy jokingly responded, “Uh, I did Sports Illustrated and covered my boobs with a leaf.” However, John had something to add, which threw shade at the Trump family. “But hasn’t Melania opened the door for anyone to be a First Lady?” he asked. “The biggest issue about this presidency is how they’ve lowered standards for everything.”

John and Chrissy also opened up about who they plan to support in the 2020 election, and they both agreed that Elizabeth Warren is the strongest cadidate. “She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” John said. Chrissy also added that she “loves” Kamala Harris, as well.

The topic of Chrissy and John’s friendship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also came up in the interview. In the past, Kanye has publicly shown his support for Trump by wearing a Make America Great Again hat and meeting with the president one-on-one. It seemingly took a toll on his relationship with John, but the singer admitted to Vanity Fair that he and Kanye were never best buddies, regardless. “I’m not trying to disown Kanye because I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively,” John explained. “But we were next the closest of friends. I think what was always challenging about it was Kanye has never been political. I don’t think he knows one way or another what policies of Trump’s he likes. He just kind of embraced Trump’s blow-it-all-up spirit and the energy of himself being countercultural in supporting him.”

Meanwhile, Kim has worked with Trump on her prison reform initiatives, which John and Chrissy are admittedly “torn” over. “It’s a cheap win for [Trump],” John said. “But the people being granted clemency are real people with families. So even if the clemency is won through his celebrity-whore tendencies, it’s still helpful for that family and that person. At the same time, he’s locking kids in cages and he’s a terrible human being.” Chrissy added, “To be able to go in there and put whatever you hate about him aside to do this greater good for this person? I don’t know if I could physically muster that smile and handshake.”