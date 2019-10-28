Caelynn Miller-Keyes & Dean Unglert Dress As Each Other For Halloween: ‘A Dirtbag & Beauty Queen’

Halloween is still days away, but Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have already slayed us with their costumes. The ‘BIP’ couple went with the ultimate couple’s costume for 2019: each other!

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert pretty much won Halloween this year with an unexpected — and hilarious — couple’s costume. Forget Batman and Robin, or Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy. The Bachelor in Paradise couple went as each other! Or rather, as Caelynn, 24, put it on Instagram: “just a dirtbag and his beauty queen 😈”. Dean, 28, took it back to his girlfriend’s Miss North Carolina days and wore an orange sundress, black high heels, and hoop earrings for a party the twosome attended. He completed the look with a tiara, and a “Miss Underwood” sash. For those who aren’t familiar with The Bachelor franchise, Dean’s costume is his take on what Caelynn wore for the show’s season 23 premiere, when she first met Bachelor Colton Underwood.

Caelynn had one of the most memorable introductions in the show’s history. She wore the same orange outfit that she had on when she competed in Miss USA 2018, complete with her Miss North Carolina sash. While meeting Colton, she flipped it over, revealing “Miss Underwood” on the backside. Too clever. Dean didn’t look quite as good as Caelynn did in the outfit, but it revealed that he has some damn good legs, and pretty impressive makeup skills. Just look at those lashes! Caelynn agreed, writing in the comments, “You’re a better me than me and I’m pissed.” Her Halloween costume was equally amazing, though. She channeled her boyfriend perfectly by wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, beanie, shorts, flip flops, and a fake mustache. She also carried a plush Mystery Machine under her arm, a nod to Dean’s beloved van, which he still happily lives in.

Caelynn and Dean’s friends and fans were all about their tongue in cheek costumes. The Bachelor franchise producer Elan Gale commented on Dean’s pics, “Well. Done.” If anyone would know, it would be Elan! Bachelor franchise alums like Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, and Becca Tilley could not stop laughing. Sydney Lotuaco from BIP commented, “Wait this is Epic bravo 👏🏼👏🏼”. Make sure to scroll through both Caelynn and Dean’s posts below to see all of their pics!

Caelynn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the launch of her boohoo x Caelynn collaboration that dating Dean has made her more “adventurous.” “Adjusting [to life] with Dean has been interesting because he lives in a van, but it’s been really fun,” she gushed. “He just makes me more adventurous and brings out the fun side in me. He has me being more of a minimalist.”