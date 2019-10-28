Ben Affleck Reportedly Dating Musician Katie Cherry After Connecting On Dating App

Ben Affleck has found himself a new lady. He’s reportedly dating film composer Katie Cherry after meeting her through the dating app Raya.

Apparently even celebrities need app’s to find romance. Ben Affleck has reportedly been seeing beautiful film composer Katie Cherry for the past several months after meeting her via the app Raya, according to Us Weekly. The pair attended a Halloween party together in West Hollywood on Oct. 26, where the actor had a serious sobriety stumble. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “Ben has dated in the past. This is nothing serious.” Since splitting from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for good, Ben has had only one serious relationship and that was with Saturday Night Live talent booker Lindsay Shookus, 39.

Ben fessed up that he was involved with someone in an Instagram post from earlier in the day on Oct. 26. While writing about the good work of the Los Angeles Midnight Mission charity, he began, “HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others,” then discussed how they help others battling addiction with housing, training and treatment. He even gave Raya a shout-out at the end, adding “@raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate.”

Sadly just hours later Ben would have a relapse. He and Katie attended the UNICEF Masquerade ball at La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, and he appeared to stumble and caught himself by holding on to a car as they were leaving. The next day paparazzi caught up with him as he headed to Jennifer’s house to take their three kids trick or treating and he admitted to his fall off the wagon. “Well, you know, it happens,” he told the shutterbugs outside Jen’s home. “It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me.”

According to Katie’s Stage 32 profile, she “Studied film scoring at Berklee College of music. Currently working as a film composer in LA.” She doesn’t have any imdb.com credits yet, but she does have Tara Reid, 43, as a pal. The actress called Katie her “Best friend” in a 2017 tweet showing a photo of the pair.