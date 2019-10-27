‘RHONJ’: Teresa & Joe Giudice Sit Down For Explosive Tell-All Interview With Andy Cohen

Teresa and Joe’s tell-all interview with Andy Cohen was as juicy as expected. The couple opened up about Joe’s legal troubles, what life looks like for him in Italy, and their marriage struggles.

Teresa Giudice, 47, and Joe Giudice, 47, are finally addressing their personal and legal troubles in a sit-down interview with Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen. The WWHL host touted the special as “next-level” event and it didn’t disappoint. Andy didn’t waste any time asking the couple about the cheating accusations, which have been rampant between the two! When asked if Joe believed Teresa had been faithful to him during his 41-month prison sentence, he swiftly responded, “no, I don’t think so.” Teresa has repeatedly denied the accusations — despite being seen holding hands with other men — explaining the guys were “just friends” and reminding Joe that he was “photographed with other women also.” Joe confirmed that he had, in fact, remained faithful to Teresa during her 11 months spent in prison in 2015.

Joe is currently in Italy after his on-going legal troubles: the reality star was sentenced to 41 months in prison following charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud in 2013. He was also found to be have made false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud in a 39-count indictment (Teresa also served jail time on the same charges, but was only sentenced to 15 months. She was released two months early in December 2015). Joe began his serving his sentence in 2016 but immediately after his March 2019 release, he was transferred to an ICE holding facility while it was being decided if he would be allowed in the United States or be deported to Italy. While Joe has spent nearly his entire life in the US — immigrating as a young child — he was technically born in Saronno, Italy. While he wasn’t officially deported, Joe requested a “lift of stay” to to allow him to voluntarily head to Italy while he waits for the final decision — and he definitely got some Hollywood treatment upon his release. “I had two immigration officers, one on each side, taking selfies with me the whole time,” Joe explained. “One guy in front, and I think there was someone else who carried a gun on a plane [in Washington, D.C.. You know, I’m a very dangerous guy,” he joked.

Joe got his first taste of freedom in years on Oct. 11 — the day he headed to Italy. His brother joined him for the trip, and the pair were seen smiling and eating in a photo only days ago. There’s no word how long Joe will be in the country, but he revealed the security was intense as they made their way across the Atlantic. “[Officers] stood on the plane all the way until we got to Rome. I told them where to go and have a good time, because they were staying there ’til Monday, so they were heading out to a few islands in Naples and then they were heading back home,” Joe a continued, also adding that he wasn’t handcuffed. “So told them where to go. I gave them recommendations to go and have a good time…They wanted to handcuff me. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m not getting in no handcuffs.’ They’re like, ‘Will you behave?’ It’s like, ‘What the hell am I going to do? If I wanted to leave, I would like just kick your butts and leave. I ain’t going to do that. I go, ‘I want to go on the plane. I want to get the hell out of here.’”

According to a lawyer HollywoodLife spoke to, returning to Italy may make it harder for Joe to return home to New Jersey where he lives with Teresa and their 4 daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. Gia, who started college this fall, recently hinted she’ll be visiting her dad in Salerno. “[Italy is] different, that’s for sure,” Joe said. “I am living in my grandmother’s home right now. It’s small, but it’s fine.”

The upcoming season if RHONJ looks like the juiciest one yet: Teresa was seen to be admitting to have “hooked up” with an unknown man in a trailer and she has been seen out and about with other men. Her party lifestyle is also catching the attention of fans, especially her recent girls trips to Greece and Miami. Outside of the recent trailer clip, Teresa was repeatedly denied any extramarital affairs or marriage struggles, even though she and Joe have had limited communication for three years.

“I did the interview today and it was next-level, you guys. Really good,” Andy revealed on his talk show Tuesday, Oct. 22. “You do not want to miss our interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice.” Well, the chat certainly didn’t disappoint!