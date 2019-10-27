Stormi Webster, 1, Channels Mom Kylie Jenner’s Lavender Met Gala Look For Halloween — See Pic

Stormi Webster looked like the ultimate fashionista for Halloween — and we couldn’t get enough of her fabulous feathered gown!

Stormi Webster, 1, is the QUEEN of Instagram! The adorable toddler just debuted her first Halloween costume of the season and it was inspired by none other than her stylish mama, Kylie Jenner, 22. The baby was seen in a miniature version of Kylie’s stunning purple Met Gala dress from earlier this year and we are OBSESSED! “My baby!!!!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 i cant handle this!!!!,” Kylie sweetly captioned the photo posted on Sunday, Oct. 27. Stormi even had a purple wig to match as she posed up a storm in a living room with a blush pink couch.

Kylie’s original feathered look was designed by Versace, and she revealed back in May that she was fairly involved in the design process. The mermaid-style gown featured a scalloped neckline and some sexy see-through accents (which Stormi’s version skipped). The lilac outfit-and-wig combo was originally inspired by Lil Kim‘s iconic look from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. There’s no word on who designed Stormi’s, but we’re dying to find out!

“Omg I can’t deal,” Kylie’s BFF Sofia Richie, 21, commented. Her other besties Amber Saly wrote “omfggggggg” while Yris Palmer added “Stoppp.” Chanel Iman was also loving the stylish look, commenting “Ohhh I love it 💜💜💜💜💜 She’s adorable.”

Little Stormi has been counting down the days to Halloween, as she recently hit the pumpkin patch with her mom Kylie, dad Travis Scott, and cousins Dream Kardashian, 2, and True Thompson, 1. The baby was rocking the cutest Halloween jumper by Stella McCartney Kids for the outing, which left us lusting for one in an adult size! That wasn’t her only Instagram hit this month, though: Stormi was front and center for her mom’s “Rise and Shine” moment which went totally viral! While social media couldn’t get enough of her mama’s voice, Stormi was begging for “daddy’s music” — proving she’s still the #1 Astroworld fan.