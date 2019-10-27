Sailor Brinkley-Cook Looks Identical To Her Mom In Groovy 60’s Halloween Costume — See Pics

Sailor Brinkley-Cook took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to share some gorgeous photos of herself all dressed up as a go-go dancer from the ’60s era for Halloween and she strongly resembled her mother, Christie Brinkley.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, was getting in the Halloween spirit on Oct. 25 when she shared pics of her epic costume on her Instagram page. The blonde beauty resembled a young version of her mom, Christie Brinkley, 65, when she modeled a colorful go-go dancer costume from the ’60s era in the snapshots. She can be seen posing with her boyfriend, Ben Sosne, who is dressed in a metallic gold ’60s-inspired ensemble, as she flaunts long blonde hair and huge hoop earrings. She also wore white go-go boots and held the hunk’s hand as she smiled during the photo op. “It’s alll grooovy, baby. HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🧡,” she captioned the post.

Fans quickly responded to Sailor’s pics once she posted them, and they unsurprisingly seemed to love her psychedelic costume and also commented on how much she looks like Christie. “Omg 2nd pic you look just like your mom in the 80’s,” one fan wrote while another said, “Sailor, you are definitely your OWN person! But that middle photo just shows you are your momma’s beautiful gal!”

This isn’t the first time Sailor has been compared to her beautiful mom in an Instagram photo. On July 29, she took to her Instagram to post a casual but pretty fresh-faced morning pic of herself and her followers couldn’t help but mention her similar features to Christie. “You take after your beautiful mama,” one wrote as another called them “twins”.

It’s awesome to see Sailor carrying on her mom’s incredibly gorgeous looks and yet still showing off her own sense of style with every pic she takes.