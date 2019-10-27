See Pics
Hollywood Life

Sailor Brinkley-Cook Looks Identical To Her Mom In Groovy 60’s Halloween Costume — See Pics

Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Shutterstock
Sailor Brinkley-Cook American Eagle Debuts Lil Wayne Collab for Fall 2019, New York, USA - 15 Jul 2019
DANCING WITH THE STARS - With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) SAILOR BRINKLEY-COOK
EXCLUSIVE: Model Sailor Brinkley Cook wears a black bikini top as she rides on a scooter with boyfriend Ben Sosne around Miami Beach. 29 Apr 2019 Pictured: Sailor Brinkley Cook; Ben Sosne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA408041_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Sailor Brinkley-Cook took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to share some gorgeous photos of herself all dressed up as a go-go dancer from the ’60s era for Halloween and she strongly resembled her mother, Christie Brinkley.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, was getting in the Halloween spirit on Oct. 25 when she shared pics of her epic costume on her Instagram page. The blonde beauty resembled a young version of her mom, Christie Brinkley, 65, when she modeled a colorful go-go dancer costume from the ’60s era in the snapshots. She can be seen posing with her boyfriend, Ben Sosne, who is dressed in a metallic gold ’60s-inspired ensemble, as she flaunts long blonde hair and huge hoop earrings. She also wore white go-go boots and held the hunk’s hand as she smiled during the photo op. “It’s alll grooovy, baby. HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🧡,” she captioned the post.

Fans quickly responded to Sailor’s pics once she posted them, and they unsurprisingly seemed to love her psychedelic costume and also commented on how much she looks like Christie. “Omg 2nd pic you look just like your mom in the 80’s,” one fan wrote while another said, “Sailor, you are definitely your OWN person! But that middle photo just shows you are your momma’s beautiful gal!”

This isn’t the first time Sailor has been compared to her beautiful mom in an Instagram photo. On July 29, she took to her Instagram to post a casual but pretty fresh-faced morning pic of herself and her followers couldn’t help but mention her similar features to Christie. “You take after your beautiful mama,” one wrote as another called them “twins”.

View this post on Instagram

It’s alll grooovy, baby. HAPPY HALLOWEEN 🧡

A post shared by Sailor (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

Christie Brinkley
Shutterstock

It’s awesome to see Sailor carrying on her mom’s incredibly gorgeous looks and yet still showing off her own sense of style with every pic she takes.