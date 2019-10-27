Noah Centineo & Alexis Ren Cuddle Up & Confirm Romance On Red Carpet — Cute Pics

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren showed up together at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball on Oct. 26 and looked gorgeous in impressive outfits as they posed as a couple on the red carpet.

Noah Centineo, 23, and his new lady love Alexis Ren, 22, looked absolutely amazing during their red carpet debut appearance together! The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor and model attended their first official event as a couple when they showed up to the UNICEF Masquerade Ball on Oct. 26 and got cozy while posing for pics. Noah wore a black blazer over a light gray button-down shirt and black pants while Alexis flaunted a long metallic silver dress with a high slit at the event and they both looked as cute as could be as they held onto to each other during their picture-perfect poses.

Noah and Alexis romance rumors started after they were seen on dates together, including at a restaurant in West Hollywood, and noticeably flirting on social media. A report about the romance came out on Sept. 27 but neither Noah or Alexis officially confirmed anything until their latest appearance together.

Before Noah, Alexis, who is known as an internet celebrity, dated her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten, 25, during her season on the show, which started in Sept. 2018, but they broke things off by Dec. She also previously dated social media star Jay Alvarez, 24. Noah, on the other hand, has been quiet about his love life for the most part and though he was rumored to be dating actress Lily Collins, 30, at one point, due to a cozy pic they took together, they turned out to be just friends.

This may just be the first of many event appearances by Noah and Alexis. We’re excited to see where else they show up to together!