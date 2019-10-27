Larsa Pippen debuted a sexy Halloween costume on Oct. 26 when she stepped out looking like G.I. Jane in a camouflage bralette and matching shorts that revealed a lot of skin.

Larsa Pippen, 45, was quite the sight to see when she celebrated the weekend before Halloween in a memorable costume that we bet makes Demi Moore, 56, proud! The gorgeous BFF of Kim Kardashian, 39, dressed up as Demi’s character, G.I. Jane, from the 1997 movie of the same title and looked incredible in the getup. It included a camouflage bra top, matching shorts, a matching hat and black boots, and she confidently showed off the choice during an outing at Demi Lovato‘s Halloween party at Hyde in Hollywood, CA on Oct. 26 and while taking a selfie she posted to Instagram.

Larsa’s costume pic was met with many positive responses in the comments section of her Instagram post, proving the look was a hit. “Private Pippen reporting for duty.😉😀❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one comment read. “rock that camo look sis” another read. “She looks bomb af,” a third read while others left heart-eyed emojis.

She definitely made a big impression with her camo outfit, but Larsa doesn’t need a holiday to look amazing. The former wife of Scottie Pippen, 54, looked just as great when she attended Drake‘s 33rd birthday party in a black mini dress on Oct. 23. She added a sleek matching black glove to her arm with the dress as well as some sparkling jewelry and heels. Although she seemed to show up to the party alone, her confidence was enough to get her by and turn heads in the process!

No matter where Larsa shows up, she always seems to know how to make a memorable entrance and it’s one of the many reasons we love her! We can’t wait to see what else she gets up to soon. Perhaps another eye-catching Halloween costume? We wouldn’t complain!