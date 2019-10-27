Kylie Jenner Slays In Sexy Black Leather Coat & Swigs Tequila On Wild Night Out With Sofia Richie

Mom’s night out! Kylie Jenner hit the town with pal Sofia Richie and swigged tequila straight from the bottle before heading to Demi Lovato’s Halloween party late on Oct. 26.

Cyndi Lauper said it best: “Girls just wanna have fun!” And that’s exactly what Kylie Jenner, 22, and her pal, Sofia Richie, 21, did on Oct. 26 before heading to Demi Lovato’s Halloween party in Los Angeles. On her Instagram story, which you can see here, Kylie posted videos of herself and Sofia swigging tequila straight from the bottle on Saturday night, and the BFFs looked like they were having the time of their lives!

Kylie also posted pictures of herself posing in what looks like a community shower of some sort; however, because she’s Kylie Jenner and the girl looks amazing wherever she goes, the mother-of-one turned the unlikely setting into an impromptu photo shoot! The billionaire makeup mogul posed seductively in the shower while showing off a long, sexy black leather coat that showed off her tiny waist and incredible curves, and added black tights and pointy black heels to complete her dominatrix-esque outfit. Kylie wore her long, dark hair straight and over her shoulders, and finished off her sultry look with nude lips and perfectly applied makeup.

Fans and celebs alike couldn’t get enough of the sexy look. Sofia Richie, who she partied with all night, commented, “Should we date?” on the pic, which has over 4.6 million likes at the time this article was published. Other fans left comments like, “This is a look!” while many social media users left strings of heart-eye emojis and fire emojis on the pics.

Although Kylie has yet to post any pics from the Halloween party, a short video at the end of her story shows her dressed as Madonna. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star donned a blonde wig and all-black outfit, while holding a mic and dancing around to “Like A Virgin.” Sounds like Kylie had a great night!