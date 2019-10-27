Halsey and Evan Peters brought one of America’s most famous former couples back to life when they dressed up like Sonny & Cher for Halloween during the ‘American Horror Story’s 100 Episode Celebration on Oct. 26.

There was some serious nostalgia going on at the American Horror Story’s 100 Episode Celebration on Oct. 26 and it was all due to Halsey, 25, and her new man Evan Peters! The singer and the 32-year-old AHS star made their red carpet debut as a couple at the event and celebrated Halloween early by stepping out in their best Sonny and Cher costumes. The good-looking duo wore matching ensembles that included Halsey’s long silky white dress that tied up at one shoulder and had multi-colored polka dots all over it, and Evan’s ivory suit over a shirt that matched the dress. The brunette beauty topped the look off with long straight dark locks that were very reminiscent of Cher’s and blue eyeshadow while the hunk by her side sported a fake mustache that resembles the late Sonny’s. There were also a plethora of other celebrities on hand for the night, including Evan’s ex Emma Roberts, 28, but he only seemed to have eyes for the lady love on his arm.

This isn’t the first time Halsey and Evan, who have yet to publicly confirm their romance, dressed up for Halloween this year. They were spotted leaving her Almost Famous Halloween party the night before the AHS event on Oct. 25. They were both dressed like Juggalos, which are fans of the music group Insane Clown Posse, and had their faces painted as they wore the group’s T-shirts and walked hand-in-hand.

Rumors of Halsey and Evan’s new romance started at the end of Sept. and although it was definitely exciting since Halsey is known for loving Evan’s AHS series, many fans were confused since they though Halsey seemed to still be dating boyfriend Yungblud, 22, who she even gushed about on social media in Aug. No breakup between Halsey and Yungblud has been confirmed yet but after the “Without Me” crooner’s latest appearance with Evan, we think it’s safe to say that there’s at least one more party in the picture.

We look forward to seeing what other events Evan and Halsey may decide to attend in the near future. The romance may have come as a surprise, but they definitely look great together!