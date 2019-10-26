Serena Williams & Olympia Are Instagram Queens Of The Week: Flower Girl, Yoga Pic & More

Serena Williams and her darling daughter, Alexis Olympia, are our Instagram Queens of the Week!

Serena Williams, 38, and her cutie little daughter, Alexis Olympia, 2, are our Instagram Queens of the Week! First off, let’s be real: these two are queens every week, but little Olympia definitely stole the show after she walked down the aisle and served as the flower girl in her famous mom’s friend’s wedding! Serena posted the adorable photos to her Instagram account on Oct. 19, which featured Olympia in a cute, one-shoulder light pink dress with a tutu-like long skirt. “She took her flower girl job very seriously!!! @hexner14 @js_poodles congrats. So happy for you both,” Serena captioned the series of pics. Olympia also wore her hair in bantu knots and looked as precious as ever, and mom Serena didn’t look too shabby herself!

Serena stunned in a light pink, criss-cross halter gown as she served as a bridesmaid during her pal’s big day . As expected, fans couldn’t get enough of the pair’s gorgeous outfits. “These pics are so adorable! You have a beautiful family!💕💕,” one social media user wrote, while another said, “OMG! She looks like a princess!” Hubby Alexis Ohanian — who looked dapper in a suit and light pink tie — also made an appearance in the photos. What a cute family!

And if you think the cuteness stops there, boy, do we have some news for you: it doesn’t! On Oct. 25, Serena posted another adorable picture of herself and her tiny tot hanging out and doing mommy-daughter things, like outdoor yoga! “@olympiaohanian and @realqaiqai love stretching in their @PampersUS #Cruisers360 FIT diapers with the super comfy waistband… or as we call them in our house: baby “yoga pants.” #PampersPartner #WildChild,” the tennis champion captioned the pic.

Naturally, fans went wild over the adorable snap. “Omg this is so cute 😍💛!” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “This is just so adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and another commented, “You girls getting it in. Go Serena! Go Olympia! Go Qai Qai!” It’s safe to say fans everywhere can’t get enough of this iconic mommy-daughter duo, and neither can we!