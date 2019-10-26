Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty, 5, Unleashes Her Inner Model During Photo Shoot: See BTS Pics

Royalty Brown looked adorable and proved how much she naturally adapts to the spotlight when she modeled in behind-the-scenes pics that were posted to her Instagram page on Oct. 25.



It looks like being comfortable with attention runs in the family! Royalty Brown, 5, reminded us of her famous dad Chris Brown, 30, when she stepped into the spotlight and effortlessly posed for outside photos during a photo shoot with a photographer on Oct. 25. The cute tot gave her best over-the -shoulder pose in eye-catching behind-the-scenes pics that were posted to her Instagram page and we have to admit that she looks like she was born to be a model! Check out the modeling pics of Royalty HERE!

The adorable daughter of the “Forever” singer seemed to be modeling for a clothing brand in the pics as a company was tagged in the caption for the post. In the snapshots, Royalty let her long hair down as she modeled a pink blazer that had a floral design on it and matching shorts. “#StarSeed #BTS @burgerrockmedia Clothes: @ziztar styled by: @winniestackz @posshenko 📸: @yasminekateb

Hair / make up: @glowbysusie,” the caption read.

We’re not sure if Chris has seen Royalty’s latest pics but we already know how proud he is of her and how much he loves being a father due to an emotional message he posted to his own Instagram on Oct. 19. “This generation will fix this planet… IM DOING MY BEST to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. ALL THE FATHERS OUT THERE WHO DONT STEP UP TO THE PLATE, YOU ARE MISSING OUT ON WHAT LIVING REALLY IS. ❤️ #prouddad,” he wrote in the message, which included a pic of Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman, 36, happily posing with a friend.

It’s so fun to see Royalty growing up and becoming the little lady that she is! We can’t wait to see more pics from the memorable moments in her life and look forward to seeing if she’ll follow in Chris’ footsteps and choose a career that keeps her in the spotlight!