Lisa Rinna Transforms Into Jennifer Lopez In Plunging Iconic Versace Dress For Halloween — Pics

Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna channeled her inner Jennifer Lopez for Halloween and rocked her iconic green Versace dress she wore to the Grammys in 2000.

Let’s play a little game called “Is That Jennifer Lopez Or Lisa Rinna?” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, wowed at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Oct. 25 and channeled Jennifer Lopez’s iconic 2000 Grammys look for the big night, and to say she did so perfectly might be the understatement of the year! 

Lisa looked absolutely stunning in the plunging, green printed gown made famous by the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, and showed off her amazing curves in the sexy getup. The dancing enthusiast finished off her iconic J. Lo look by adding simple, gold strappy heels as she posed seductively in the revealing dress. Lisa wore her hair pulled back tightly into a voluminous, high ponytail, and opted for a seriously smokey eye look that upped the sexiness factor of the ensemble perfectly! The reality star finished off her Jennifer Lopez-inspired look by adding nude lips and lots of bronzer, which highlighted her sculpted cheekbones.

Just a month ago, on Sept. 20, Jennifer Lopez wowed a packed crowd at the Versace 2020 Spring/Summer fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in an even sexier version of the iconic gown. J. Lo stunned the audience as she strutted down the runway in the plunging, sleeveless dress and gold strappy heels. Somehow, the 50-year-old Hustlers actress looked even better than she did nearly twenty years ago on the Grammys red carpet! How is that even possible?!

It’s safe to say that both of these ladies can seriously rock a sexy, plunging gown. There’s just one question that remains: who wore it better? Honestly, we can’t decide — we think both these gals are absolutely gorgeous!