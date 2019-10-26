‘The Bachelor’ Star Lauren Bushnell’s Wedding Dress: See Gown She Wore To Marry Chris Lane

‘Lauren Bushnell looked beautiful in a simple yet elegant silky white wedding gown that was custom-made by Nashville designer Olia Zavozina when she walked down the aisle with Chris Lane on Oct. 25.

Lauren Bushnell, 29, was one gorgeous lady on her wedding day! The Bachelor star shined in a beautiful custom-made white gown when she walked down the aisle to pledge her love for her now husband, Chris Lane, 34, on Oct. 25 and it’s all thanks to Nashville fashion designer, Olia Zavozina. The blushing bride met with Olia before the big day and she was able to come up with a wonderful dress design that fit her perfectly and captured the exact style she was going for. The result was a simple yet elegant long white sleeveless choice that had a low neckline and a long train. Lauren matched the stunning choice with a lace veil that was handmade by Olia’s mother and to top it all off, she even added buttons to her dress that came from her own mother’s wedding gown. See the pic of Lauren’s amazing dress HERE!

In addition to Lauren’s dress, Olia designed the dresses for her entire wedding party, including Chris’ black tux and the tux his identical twin brother, Cory, who served as his best man, wore, according to People. She also designed the champagne-colored dress that Lauren’s younger sister, Mollie, who served as maid of honor, wore.

Lauren, Chris, and their wedding party all wore their fashionable formal attire during the wedding ceremony and reception, which took place in front of 160 people in their home in Nashville, TN. “I’ve just looked forward to the day for quite some time and I’m glad that it’s finally here,” Chris told People on the romantic day. “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be marrying her.” Lauren also agreed with that feeling. “I feel like the luckiest girl,” she gushed. “We both recognize what we have is special, and we feel very lucky.”

Lauren and Chris first started dating only a year before they became husband and wife but they had first met in 2015 and were just friends for a while. Once they became more, they moved in together in Mar. and got engaged a few months later in June.