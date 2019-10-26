Khloe Kardashian: The Truth About Whether She’d Take Tristan Thompson Back After His IG Flirting

It’s no secret Tristan Thompson has been trying to win Khloe Kardashian back after flirting with her on Instagram, but a source close to Khloe revealed whether she’ll give into his tactics or not.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, has had quite a roller coaster year when it comes to her and ex Tristan Thompson’s relationship. And although the 28-year-old NBA star has been trying to win back the mother of his child, a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife whether Khloe would take Tristan back. “Khloe is a smart woman and she knows exactly what Tristan is trying to do,” the insider spilled.

“She speaks with him pretty often but only sees him when she’s handing off True or if it involves their daughter,” the source continued. “Khloe doubts he could ever win her back, but if it happens, it would only be if she feels she could truly trust him 100 percent again; and that’s not going to happen anytime soon. He’s done too much damage at this point and Khloe can’t imagine how she could ever fully trust him with her heart again. It’s just not in the cards right now.”

A second source echoed the information, EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife, “Khloe’s told all her friends that she isn’t going to go backwards. She does spend time with Tristan and she isn’t secretive about that because the time they spend together is with True, Khloe wants her to have at least some experience of her mom and dad spending time together. But she swears his sweet talking is not going to work when it comes to roping her back into a relationship.”

Tristan has been active on Khloe’s social media accounts — particularly Instagram — over the last month. Recently, on Oct. 23, the basketball star left a string of heart-eye emojis and heart emojis on Khloe’s fire Instagram selfie, which shows her rocking a plunging top and large, geometric sunglasses.