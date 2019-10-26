Kate Beckinsale, 46, Channels Aubrey Hepburn In ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ In Black Dress For Halloween

Kate Beckinsale proved she’s already getting in the Halloween spirit when she shared a photo of herself dressed up like Audrey Hepburn’s character in the 1961 film ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’ on Oct. 26.

Kate Beckinsale, 46, turned heads on Oct. 26 when she dressed up as iconic actress Audrey Hepburn and went shopping at a convenience store! The actress totally resembled the late star’s role in the 1961 film Breakfast At Tiffany’s in a photo and video she shared to Instagram and it’s definitely one of the best Halloween costumes we’ve seen yet! In the post, Kate can be seen wearing an outfit that’s very similar to Audrey’s famous one in the movie, including a long black dress, gloves hat, a pearl necklace, and black high platform shoes. She’s posing and looking at a bag of candy in the store as her friend Jonathan Voluck stands beside her in his own impressive Elton John costume. “Don’t go breaking my heart, @jsauluck,” Kate captioned the post, referencing Elton’s classic song from 1976.

Kate’s fans quickly took to the comments section of her post once she shared it and they had nothing but good words for the witty talent. “You are epic,” one comment read. “Stunning as always,” read another. Others compared her to Audrey and agreed that she wore the look well while some just simply left heart-eyed emojis.

When Kate’s not wowing with her Halloween costumes, she’s impressing with her own personal look. She showed up to the Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC event on Oct. 21 in a flattering tan cropped blazer over a black crop top and matching black pants. She posed in the stylish attire and once again, lit up the spotlight with her natural beauty and sense of fashion.

We bet Audrey herself would be impressed by Kate’s awesome interpretation of her! We look forward to possibly seeing more Halloween costumes as the holiday approaches!