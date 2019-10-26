Jessica Biel Transforms Into Hubby Justin Timberlake From His NSYNC Days For Halloween — See Pic

Jessica Biel dressed up as hubby Justin Timberlake from his NSYNC days for Halloween on Oct. 25, and the picture is truly priceless!

Halloween weekend is well underway, and celebs everywhere are channeling their inner…well, celebs for the big occasion! Exhibit A: Jessica Biel, 37, dressed up as her husband, Justin Timberlake, 38, from his days as a boy bander in NSYNC as the pair attended the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 25, and she truly did not disappoint! The Limetown actress went all out as she donned a very ‘90s-inspired puffy, metallic jumpsuit and blonde, curly wig, and tiny blue sunglasses that all served as an homage to his iconic 1998 red carpet look at the American Music Awards. She finished her look off with white fresh white sneakers and hilariously posed next to Justin — who had quite the costume himself!

Justin, ever the doting husband, dressed up as a microphone to compliment his wife’s perfect ‘90s nod to him. To say these two should win some type of couple’s costume award might be an understatement! These two definitely won Halloween already, and it was only the first night of the big holiday celebration!

Jessica and Justin weren’t the only celebs who dressed up as other celebrities for the big night. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna completely transformed into Jennifer Lopez at the same Casamigos party on Friday night and totally rocked J. Lo’s iconic Versace look from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Other celebs like Paris Hilton, Nina Dobrev, and Larsa Pippen made appearances at the star-studded Halloween bash, but it’s safe to say Jessica and Justin stood out for their unique and hilarious couples costume! We’re just left to wonder what other costumes this dynamic husband and wife duo have up their sleeves for the rest of the holiday weekend — only time will tell!