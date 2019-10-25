Wendy Williams recently treated her 19-year-old son to an X-rated son out — and even showed him how to ‘make it rain’!

Wendy Williams, 55, has been partying quite a bit since her split from Kevin Hunter Sr., 47 — and it seems like her 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. is getting in on the action! “This is not the mother I thought I would be — Kevin is 19-years-old and a sophomore in college, and usually [going to a strip club is] something a father would do if a boy wants to go,” Wendy explained on her show on Oct. 25. Kevin is her only child from her 21 year marriage to Kevin Sr.

Apparently, the topic of going to a strip club had been a conversation at home, as her young son expressed interest in the experience. “My son asked me about [about going] three months ago and asked if I wanted to go. And I was like, ‘Are you crazy? Do you read the headlines? Do you know how crazy I will look, as if your father hasn’t made us look crazy enough?'” she continued, referencing her dramatic split from Kevin Jr.’s father, where it was revealed he had been cheating and apparently fathered another child. “So, I didn’t [take my son].” Wendy and her son have been out on the scene before, as the 19-year-old was right there with his mom when she got turned away at 50 Cent‘s party last month! Wendy and 50, of course, have a long standing feud so it was confusing as to why she was trying to attend his Tycoon Pool Party in the first place.

Wendy has been seemingly enjoying the single life since ending her 21-year marriage, heading to Miami on a girls’ weekend as well as enjoying nights out in the Big Apple. Back to the strip club, though: the talk show host revealed the right combination of events lead them right to a wild night out in Hollywood! “But while we were out in Hollywood and I got the star and I was out with my nephew who’s 25, my son who’s 19, and I was just feeling it — and you know, I was invited to the strip club,” she continued. “And I asked my son and my nephew and said do you wanna go?” The boys didn’t say no, so Wendy put a plan in action! Does this make her the coolest mom and aunt ever?

“I grabbed my manager Bernie and James the security guard and we went to the strip club. I didn’t have any one [dollar bills],” Wendy explained, also adding that the night was someone of an education for the boys. “My son and nephew hadn’t been before — they didn’t know how to make it rain, they were just dropping ones. And, so — they brought the platter over which is money that you give back to the club — you don’t take that home — and I said ‘look boys, this is how you do it!'” Well, we’re sure the night is one Kevin Jr. is going to remember for the rest of his life!