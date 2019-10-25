‘The Blacklist’s Harry Lennix Reveals A Blast From The Past Will Have A ‘Big Impact’ On Cooper

Cooper will be stunned when an officer he served with as a young man turns up alive during the Oct. 25 episode of ‘The Blacklist.’ HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Harry Lennix about the impact of this return on Cooper.

Cooper’s moral compass is going to be tested during the new episode of The Blacklist. An officer named Daniel Hutton, whom Cooper worked with in the past and has long presumed to be dead is actually alive. The man is currently a POW in the Middle East. This major return in Cooper’s life will have a lasting impact on him and this man has actually been “haunting” him for quite some time. “It is certainly a shock to know that a person whose funeral he attended 30 years ago was still alive and is being held in a prison in the Middle East,” Harry Lennix told HollywoodLife. “I think that it really brings back into focus a conversation that Cooper and Reddington had in the first season. It seems to be something that’s been haunting Cooper for a while and now it’s like somebody coming back from the dead literally. So it’s quite a big impact.”‘

Whatever happened between Cooper and Daniel in the past came down to “different decisions” they made. “I think it’s very revealing about who Cooper is,” Harry said about what happened. “And it tells a lot about why he’s motivated to be the type of person that we know him to be now.” However, Harry noted that Cooper will now be “making up for the decision he made back then.”

In the preview for the Oct. 25 episode, Cooper appears to reveal Red’s true identity to someone outside of the task force. Harry talked about the questions Cooper faces as he tries to weigh whether or not keeping Red’s secret is the best thing to do.

“In geopolitics and politics in general, one day somebody is an ally and the next minute they’re an enemy or an antagonist. Those things are very, very fluid. But as it exists right now, is Red on our side? He certainly seems to be. He’s saved a lot of lives and he’s helped us to keep America safe. Now, he may have his own reasons for doing that. But if the net result of that is that it is a good thing for the United States and the Justice Department to be dealing with him, is that going to continue in light of this recently released information? What does that change, if anything? So I think that that really is a dilemma that Cooper is going to have to deal with. Does he jeopardize the very existence of this task force by revealing this? Or does he make another decision because he thinks it’s in the best interests?” The Blacklist season 7 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on NBC.