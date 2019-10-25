Teresa and Joe are sitting down for a highly anticipated interview with Andy Cohen on Oct. 27 and it already looks explosive!



Teresa Giudice, 47, and Joe Giudice, 47, may still be married — but their 20 year union appears to be crumbling right in front of our eyes! The couple finally sat down for a tell-all interview with Real Housewives of New Jersey executive producer Andy Cohen, and he didn’t hesitate to put them in the hot seat. When asked if Joe believed his wife had been faithful while he served 41 months in prison for fraud, followed by eight months in ICE holding, he responded, “I don’t know — I don’t think so” as Teresa burst into tears. Ouch! Even though she hasn’t been able to have physical contact with Joe since Mar. 2016, Teresa has repeatedly denied any extramarital affairs — despite being seen partying and holding hands with other men.

Joe joined the interview via satellite from Italy, where he voluntarily opted to go after as his fate is being decided: after serving his 41 months in prison, a judge decided to deport him to his birth country even though he immigrated to the United States as a small child (Joe never obtained citizenship). He headed to Italy after requesting a lift of stay, ultimately deciding it was better to have freedom on the other side of the world than staying locked up in a cell. Teresa denied the accusations in the interview, explaining that she “has a lot of guy friends” and that she’s “happy [Joe is] free.” In a recent trailer for RHONJ, however, Teresa does appear to admit she “hooked up” with another guy and hadn’t been “happy” in some time — though the term hook up arguably comes with considerable gray area.

Joe’s lengthy prison sentence followed Teresa’s 11 months behind bars in 2015 for the same charges — and she revealed doesn’t think Joe was true to her during that time, either. “Do I feel like he was faithful? No,” Teresa admitted in the teaser clip for the interview. Teresa then reminded Joe that he was “photographed with other women” to which Joe retorted, “And that’s what made it okay for you.” DRA-MA!

Joe clarified to Andy, however, he “was actually” faithful to his wife during that window of time, despite rumors and claims. Andy could also be seen grilling Joe about whether or not he’s still “in love with” Teresa, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday to see his response!

Up until their explosive interview, the couple have repeatedly attempted to put on a united front, largely for their four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. “These don’t seem like happy tears,” Andy said to Teresa in another clip. “It kind of seems like you’re talking about [your] relationship [with Joe] in the past tense.” Catch the interview Sunday, Oct. 27 on Bravo.