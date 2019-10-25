Six pack? Sofia Richie has a well-toned ab for every day of the week, and she showed off her washboard stomach while rocking a sexy bikini top at a Florida event.

Sofia Richie, 21, turned heads and dropped jaws when she hit the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino opening in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 24. Scott Disick’s better half looked amazing while dressed in an on-white pantsuit. Of course, this being Florida, Sofia was going to show off her bikini bod, even when on the red carpet. Instead of donning a traditional shirt under her suit jacket, she opted for a bikini top. Not only does she get to rock a bikini in October, but she also gets a chance to show off her well-toned stomach.

Despite attending the casino’s opening together, Sofia and Scott, 36, made separated appearances on the red carpet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opted for a casual look, wearing skinny jeans with a black top. Speaking of Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, 35, also attended the hotel and casino’s opening. The Revenge Body star kept her abs under wraps, opting for a silk snake print slip dress.

Wonder what Scott said about Sofia’s look on the red carpet. When his girlfriend shared a topless photo of herself to Instagram on Oct. 10, he expressed his appreciation in the comments section. “How’s your Thursday?” Sofia captioned the shot of her in a pair of derriere-hugging Rolla’s Jeans and nothing else. “It’s not bad, thanks,” Scott said, clearly loving the view he was seeing.

Sofia seems to love pairing a suit without a suit. In fact, Scott Disick’s favorite women – Sofia and Kourtney Kardashian – both have rocked the same bra-under-jacket look this year. Sofia wore a black bra under a black jacket with a pair of jeans at the 15 Years of the Kate Somerville Clinic event in Los Angeles on Oct. 10. Kourtney, on the other hand, wore a red Filles A Papa suit featuring an oversized blazer with a black bra underneath during New York Fashion Week in February. Considering how close Kourt and Sofia have gotten, perhaps they’ve shared fashion tips? Or, maybe exercise routines? After all, both Kourt and Sofia have tight tummies and snatched stomachs. Work!