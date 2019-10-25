Serena Williams Has Adorable Mommy & Me Yoga Session With Daughter Olympia, 2 – See Cute Pic

Namaste — tennis champion Serena Williams captured on her Instagram a relaxing and sweet moment with her two-year-old daughter, Olympia, as the pair had a quick yoga session!

Serena Williams, 38, is definitely a powerhouse on the tennis court, but even she needs time to cool down. The grand slam champion joined her daughter, Olympia, 2, born Alexis Olympian Ohanian Jr., for a quick yoga session on Oct. 25. The mother/daughter duo looked like they were giving their own spin on mountain pose — or maybe tree pose — with Serena fashioning an all white outfit complete with sleeveless turtleneck and shorts, with her hair in a low ponytail. Olympia appeared a lot more relaxed, rocking a simple pink T-shirt and a Pampers diaper!

Fans absolutely love any and every time Serena shares new pics with her little girl. The mother-of-one is totally obsessed with her daughter, and shows off just how much with her fashion choices! On Sept. 21, Serena took to Instagram to share a pic of the tennis player and fashionista and her mini-me. In the photo, Serena and Olympia are totally twinning in their matching black T-shirt and black tutu style skirt with a rainbow waist band and white patterns on it. The pair also showed off matching black and pink sneakers and had their hair up in high buns. Are they practicing their looks to be the first mother/daughter doubles team? We’d love to see it!

But that wasn’t the only time Serena and Olympia matched, they’ve even gotten a bit cheeky with their coordinating ensembles. In the final days of summer, Serena and Olympia had a beach day and were perfectly dressed for the occasion. The duo matched their swimsuits for the snap on Sept. 17, wearing bright pink one-pieces. Both swimsuits had writing in white, with Serena’s saying “the shady one” and Olympia’s saying, “wild child.” Serena looked so fit and toned, following yet another amazing run for her history-making 24th grand slam title at the U.S. Open.

While it’s no surprise Serena gushes about her little girl on social media, she’s also been candid in post-match interviews about being a mom. The tennis star’s platform has really grown since she’s become a mother, and fans love seeing her get out on the court every match to play for herself and for her little girl. Could we see Olympia in the stands in time for the Australian Open in January? We’ll have to wait and see!